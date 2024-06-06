Unit Corporation (OTCQX: UNTC) (Company) announced today that the previously announced quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2024 will be paid on June 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 17, 2024. The quarterly cash dividend will be funded by cash on the Company’s balance sheet.

About Unit Corporation

Unit Corporation is a Tulsa-based, publicly held energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in oil and gas production and contract drilling. For more information about Unit Corporation, visit its website at http://www.unitcorp.com.

