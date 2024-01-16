Official UNIT CORPORATION press release

Unit Corporation (OTCQX: UNTC) (Company) filed tax Form 8937 today, providing preliminary information relating to organizational actions taken in 2023 affecting the tax basis of its common stock. The form may be found on the Company’s website at https://unitcorp.com/investor-relations/tax-reporting/ under the heading of Tax Reporting.

About Unit Corporation

Unit Corporation is a Tulsa-based, publicly held energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in oil and gas production and contract drilling. For more information about Unit Corporation, visit its website at http://www.unitcorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240115970950/en/