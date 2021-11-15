Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Unite and Grow Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4486   JP3949550002

UNITE AND GROW INC.

(4486)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unite and Grow : 〔Delayed〕Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

11/15/2021 | 03:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

November 12, 2021

Company name:

Unite and Grow Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

4486

URL

http://www.ug-inc.net/

Representative:

President and CEO

Kiichiro Suda

Inquiries:

Director and General Manager of

Mieko Oka

TEL 03(5577)2091

Administration Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

November 12, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended September 30, 2021

1,509

20.8

241

50.7

241

50.8

167

52.6

Nine months ended September 30, 2020

1,249

5.3

160

0.9

160

2.2

109

(1.8)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended September 30, 2021

45.51

42.32

Nine months ended September 30, 2020

30.15

27.86

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of September 30, 2021

1,956

1,345

68.8

As of December 31, 2020

1,770

1,189

67.2

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended December 31, 2020

-

0.00

-

6.00

6.00

Year ending December 31, 2021

-

0.00

-

Year ending December 31, 2021 (Forecast)

8.00

8.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

2,074

19.7

249

15.2

249

15.0

173

8.7

47.46

1

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended September 30, 2021

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

No

(2)

Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4)

Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2021

3,698,400

shares

As of December 31, 2020

3,648,200

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2021

26

shares

As of December 31, 2020

26

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended September 30, 2021

3,675,306

shares

Nine months ended September 30, 2020

3,635,436

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2020

As of September 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,566,522

1,753,180

Accounts receivable - trade

13,598

11,178

Other

17,966

22,718

Total current assets

1,598,087

1,787,077

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings, net

74,520

70,915

Other, net

19,361

16,753

Total property, plant and equipment

93,881

87,669

Intangible assets

Software

19,040

22,329

Other

0

-

Total intangible assets

19,040

22,329

Investments and other assets

Deferred tax assets

8,889

8,197

Other

50,828

50,828

Total investments and other assets

59,718

59,026

Total non-current assets

172,640

169,025

Total assets

1,770,727

1,956,102

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2020

As of September 30, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

7,920

7,199

Current portion of long-term borrowings

7,316

-

Accounts payable - other

131,017

44,112

Income taxes payable

42,718

53,028

Advances received

303,426

424,474

Other

67,260

61,254

Total current liabilities

559,659

590,070

Non-current liabilities

Asset retirement obligations

12,205

12,229

Other

9,081

8,025

Total non-current liabilities

21,287

20,255

Total liabilities

580,946

610,325

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

305,037

310,347

Capital surplus

284,182

289,492

Retained earnings

600,616

745,992

Treasury shares

(55)

(55)

Total shareholders' equity

1,189,780

1,345,777

Total net assets

1,189,780

1,345,777

Total liabilities and net assets

1,770,727

1,956,102

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

Net sales

1,249,304

1,509,390

Cost of sales

676,862

785,980

Gross profit

572,442

723,409

Selling, general and administrative expenses

412,208

481,946

Operating profit

160,233

241,463

Non-operating income

Interest income

17

14

Other

2

44

Total non-operating income

19

59

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

209

128

Share issuance costs

9

39

Other

-

0

Total non-operating expenses

219

168

Ordinary profit

160,033

241,355

Profit before income taxes

160,033

241,355

Income taxes - current

44,641

73,398

Income taxes - deferred

5,795

691

Total income taxes

50,437

74,089

Profit

109,596

167,265

Profit attributable to owners of parent

109,596

167,265

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Unite and Grow Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 08:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITE AND GROW INC.
03:50aUNITE AND GROW : 〔Delayed〕Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the ..
PU
08/13Unite and Grow Inc. Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended Ju..
CI
08/13Unite and Grow Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending December 31, 20..
CI
05/18UNITE AND GROW : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended Marc..
PU
05/18Unite and Grow Inc. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
05/18Unite and Grow Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 2021
CI
05/18Unite and Grow Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending Decembe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 732 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net income 2020 159 M 1,40 M 1,40 M
Net cash 2020 1 559 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
Yield 2020 0,42%
Capitalization 6 002 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,60x
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 158
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart UNITE AND GROW INC.
Duration : Period :
Unite and Grow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITE AND GROW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 623,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kiichiro Suda President & Representative Director
Yoichi Takai Director & General Manager-Operations
Mieko Oka Director & General Manager-Administration
Akifumi Doi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITE AND GROW INC.14.78%53
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.97%592 998
NETFLIX, INC.26.24%302 364
PROSUS N.V.-15.65%269 961
AIRBNB, INC.40.69%129 333
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.53%87 538