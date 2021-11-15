Unite and Grow : 〔Delayed〕Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
November 12, 2021
Company name:
Unite and Grow Inc.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
4486
URL
http://www.ug-inc.net/
Representative:
President and CEO
Kiichiro Suda
Inquiries:
Director and General Manager of
Mieko Oka
TEL 03(5577)2091
Administration Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
November 12, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
1,509
20.8
241
50.7
241
50.8
167
52.6
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
1,249
5.3
160
0.9
160
2.2
109
(1.8)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
45.51
42.32
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
30.15
27.86
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of September 30, 2021
1,956
1,345
68.8
As of December 31, 2020
1,770
1,189
67.2
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended December 31, 2020
-
0.00
-
6.00
6.00
Year ending December 31, 2021
-
0.00
-
Year ending December 31, 2021 (Forecast)
8.00
8.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
2,074
19.7
249
15.2
249
15.0
173
8.7
47.46
1
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
No
(2)
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4)
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2021
3,698,400
shares
As of December 31, 2020
3,648,200
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2021
26
shares
As of December 31, 2020
26
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
3,675,306
shares
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
3,635,436
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2020
As of September 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,566,522
1,753,180
Accounts receivable - trade
13,598
11,178
Other
17,966
22,718
Total current assets
1,598,087
1,787,077
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings, net
74,520
70,915
Other, net
19,361
16,753
Total property, plant and equipment
93,881
87,669
Intangible assets
Software
19,040
22,329
Other
0
-
Total intangible assets
19,040
22,329
Investments and other assets
Deferred tax assets
8,889
8,197
Other
50,828
50,828
Total investments and other assets
59,718
59,026
Total non-current assets
172,640
169,025
Total assets
1,770,727
1,956,102
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2020
As of September 30, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
7,920
7,199
Current portion of long-term borrowings
7,316
-
Accounts payable - other
131,017
44,112
Income taxes payable
42,718
53,028
Advances received
303,426
424,474
Other
67,260
61,254
Total current liabilities
559,659
590,070
Non-current liabilities
Asset retirement obligations
12,205
12,229
Other
9,081
8,025
Total non-current liabilities
21,287
20,255
Total liabilities
580,946
610,325
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
305,037
310,347
Capital surplus
284,182
289,492
Retained earnings
600,616
745,992
Treasury shares
(55)
(55)
Total shareholders' equity
1,189,780
1,345,777
Total net assets
1,189,780
1,345,777
Total liabilities and net assets
1,770,727
1,956,102
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
Net sales
1,249,304
1,509,390
Cost of sales
676,862
785,980
Gross profit
572,442
723,409
Selling, general and administrative expenses
412,208
481,946
Operating profit
160,233
241,463
Non-operating income
Interest income
17
14
Other
2
44
Total non-operating income
19
59
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
209
128
Share issuance costs
9
39
Other
-
0
Total non-operating expenses
219
168
Ordinary profit
160,033
241,355
Profit before income taxes
160,033
241,355
Income taxes - current
44,641
73,398
Income taxes - deferred
5,795
691
Total income taxes
50,437
74,089
Profit
109,596
167,265
Profit attributable to owners of parent
109,596
167,265
5
