Unite and Grow : 〔Delayed〕Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

November 12, 2021 Company name: Unite and Grow Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 4486 URL http://www.ug-inc.net/ Representative: President and CEO Kiichiro Suda Inquiries: Director and General Manager of Mieko Oka TEL 03(5577)2091 Administration Division Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: November 12, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended September 30, 2021 1,509 20.8 241 50.7 241 50.8 167 52.6 Nine months ended September 30, 2020 1,249 5.3 160 0.9 160 2.2 109 (1.8) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended September 30, 2021 45.51 42.32 Nine months ended September 30, 2020 30.15 27.86 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of September 30, 2021 1,956 1,345 68.8 As of December 31, 2020 1,770 1,189 67.2

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended December 31, 2020 - 0.00 - 6.00 6.00 Year ending December 31, 2021 - 0.00 - Year ending December 31, 2021 (Forecast) 8.00 8.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 2,074 19.7 249 15.2 249 15.0 173 8.7 47.46

1