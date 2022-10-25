Advanced search
    UTG   GB0006928617

UNITE GROUP PLC

(UTG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:23 2022-10-25 am EDT
866.75 GBX   +0.14%
05:14aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: UBS ups Segro and SSE, down on National Grid
AI
02:50aLONDON BRIEFING: Whitbread's Premier Inn revenue surges in first half
AI
10/24UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AI
LONDON BROKER RATINGS: UBS ups Segro and SSE, down on National Grid

10/25/2022 | 05:14am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and Monday afternoon:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Berenberg cuts Unite Group price target to 1,100 (1,350) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts Segro price target to 1,040 (1,260) pence - 'buy'

----------

UBS raises Segro to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 950 (1,000) pence

----------

Barclays raises Pearson price target to 970 (910) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Pearson price target to 1,060 (1,080) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Numis raises Pearson to 'hold' ('reduce') - target 960 (520) pence

----------

Kepler Cheuvreux raises Pearson price target to 925 (850) pence - 'hold'

----------

UBS cuts British Land price target to 480 (615) pence - 'buy'

----------

UBS cuts Centrica price target to 80 (97) pence - 'neutral'

----------

UBS raises SSE to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 1,650 (1,570) pence

----------

UBS cuts National Grid to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 960 (1,080) pence

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Baader Bank cuts Softcat price target to 1,760 (1,830) pence - 'buy'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Genuit price target to 447 (661) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts Asos price target to 1,200 (1,800) pence - 'buy'

----------

UBS cuts Great Portland Estates price target to 600 (760) pence - 'buy'

----------

UBS cuts Derwent London price target to 2,800 (3,700) pence - 'buy'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Bernstein cuts Deliveroo price target to 110 (130) pence - 'market-perform'

----------

Bernstein cuts Just Eat Takeaway.com price target to 14 (18) EUR - market-perform

----------

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ASOS PLC 4.06% 537.8308 Delayed Quote.-78.36%
BARCLAYS PLC -1.25% 147 Delayed Quote.-20.35%
CENTRICA PLC -1.57% 67.7813 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
DELIVEROO PLC 1.13% 85.151 Delayed Quote.-59.85%
DERWENT LONDON PLC 1.08% 2050 Delayed Quote.-40.61%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.52% 9.16 Delayed Quote.-17.25%
FTSE 100 -0.55% 6976.4 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.23% 17379.4 Delayed Quote.-26.72%
GENUIT GROUP PLC -4.86% 255 Delayed Quote.-54.35%
GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC -0.13% 476.8 Delayed Quote.-34.34%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 4.28% 15.758 Real-time Quote.-68.86%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 0.00% 920.8 Delayed Quote.-13.10%
PEARSON PLC -0.19% 963.4 Delayed Quote.57.37%
SEGRO PLC 0.40% 749.2 Delayed Quote.-48.12%
SOFTCAT PLC -0.60% 1112 Delayed Quote.-37.92%
SSE PLC -0.56% 1500.5 Delayed Quote.-8.55%
THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC -0.11% 349.6 Delayed Quote.-34.09%
UNITE GROUP PLC -0.12% 864.5 Delayed Quote.-22.06%
Financials
Sales 2022 262 M 296 M 296 M
Net income 2022 491 M 555 M 555 M
Net Debt 2022 1 465 M 1 655 M 1 655 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,05x
Yield 2022 3,77%
Capitalization 3 463 M 3 912 M 3 912 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,8x
EV / Sales 2023 17,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 834
Free-Float 99,7%
Unite Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNITE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 865,50 GBX
Average target price 1 121,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Sauvan Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joseph Julian Lister CFO, Executive Director & Managing Director-People
Richard Norman Legh Huntingford Non-Executive Chairman
Elizabeth McMeikan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicky Joy Dulieu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITE GROUP PLC-22.06%3 912
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-31.43%24 426
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-29.12%24 151
INVITATION HOMES INC.-27.48%20 203
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-35.29%17 262
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-35.33%14 834