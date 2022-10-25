LONDON BROKER RATINGS: UBS ups Segro and SSE, down on National Grid

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and Monday afternoon:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Berenberg cuts Unite Group price target to 1,100 (1,350) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Segro price target to 1,040 (1,260) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS raises Segro to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 950 (1,000) pence
----------
Barclays raises Pearson price target to 970 (910) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Pearson price target to 1,060 (1,080) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Numis raises Pearson to 'hold' ('reduce') - target 960 (520) pence
----------
Kepler Cheuvreux raises Pearson price target to 925 (850) pence - 'hold'
----------
UBS cuts British Land price target to 480 (615) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS cuts Centrica price target to 80 (97) pence - 'neutral'
----------
UBS raises SSE to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 1,650 (1,570) pence
----------
UBS cuts National Grid to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 960 (1,080) pence
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Baader Bank cuts Softcat price target to 1,760 (1,830) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Genuit price target to 447 (661) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Asos price target to 1,200 (1,800) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS cuts Great Portland Estates price target to 600 (760) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS cuts Derwent London price target to 2,800 (3,700) pence - 'buy'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Bernstein cuts Deliveroo price target to 110 (130) pence - 'market-perform'
----------
Bernstein cuts Just Eat Takeaway.com price target to 14 (18) EUR - market-perform
----------
Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.