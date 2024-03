March 23 (Reuters) -

* US FAA: INCREASING OVERSIGHT OF UNITED AIRLINES TO ENSURE THAT IT IS COMPLYING WITH SAFETY REGULATIONS

* US FAA: WILL ALSO INITIATE AN EVALUATION OF UNITED AIRLINES UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF THE CERTIFICATE HOLDER EVALUATION PROGRAM

* US FAA ON UNITED AIRLINES: CERTIFICATION ACTIVITIES IN PROCESS MAY BE ALLOWED TO CONTINUE

* US FAA ON UNITED AIRLINES: FUTURE PROJECTS MAY BE DELAYED BASED ON FINDINGS FROM OVERSIGHT