April 8 (Reuters) - United Airlines said on Monday it has delayed the start of two new routes, citing a pause on some certifications by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration for the carrier following a series of safety incidents.

The impacted routes are between Tokyo and Cebu, the Philippines, and Newark and Faro, Portugal, the carrier said. (Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)