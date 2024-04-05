April 5 (Reuters) - United Airlines postponed on Friday its investor day which was scheduled for early next month, amid a review by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration following multiple safety incidents.

The legacy carrier now expects to hold the conference in early fall, it said in an email to the invitees seen by Reuters.

The FAA had initiated a review of the carrier in March to check its compliance with safety regulations after a series of incidents.

"Right now, our entire team is focused on cooperating with the FAA to review our safety protocols," the company said.

"It would simply send the wrong message to our team to have an exciting investor day focused primarily on financial results," United added.

On March 15, an external panel was missing from one of its Boeing BA.N 737-800 aircraft when it landed in Oregon.

A Boeing 737 MAX from its fleet rolled onto the grass in Houston on March 8 and another Boeing 777-200 had to be diverted to Los Angeles on March 7 after losing a tire during takeoff from San Francisco.

United is expected to report first-quarter financial results on April 16.

(Reporting by Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)