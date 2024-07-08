July 8 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc said its Boeing jet lost a main landing gear wheel while taking off from Los Angeles earlier in the day, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. (Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
