  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UAL   US9100471096

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-06 pm EDT
48.79 USD   +1.10%
05:03aAramco, ENI, United Airlines invest in UK-based low-carbon fuel venture
RE
03:06aAnalysis-Diverted Indian jet lands in middle of Russia airspace row
RE
02:57aFall business travel international flight bookings near 2019 levels -ForwardKeys
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aramco, ENI, United Airlines invest in UK-based low-carbon fuel venture

06/07/2023 | 05:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The venture units of oil firms Saudi Aramco and Italy's ENI have joined the world's largest passenger carrier United Airlines to invest in British start-up OXCCU's efforts to slash the prohibitively high cost of lower-carbon aviation fuel, the companies said on Wednesday.

Aviation produces around 2% of the world's planet-warming emissions and the sector's own targets to emit no more than can be absorbed by natural sinks like forests or other technologies by 2050 pose a particularly daunting challenge.

The $22.7 million investment, led by U.S.-based investor Clean Energy Ventures, will go to Oxford University-affiliated scientists at OXCCU, one of several companies that have been searching for ways to replace kerosene and gasoline in plane engines.

OXCCU says it can make fuel by combining carbon dioxide captured from industry or power plants with hydrogen made using renewably sourced electricity. Its breakthrough is in using an iron-based catalyst to do this in one step, replacing the pricier two-stage process that is usually needed to bring about the chemical reaction.

Streamlining the process in this way knocks 50% off the capital cost and produces fewer byproducts, the companies said in a statement.

"This cutting-edge solution could be a cost-effective pathway for United to reach our commitment of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, without relying on traditional carbon offsets," said United Airlines Ventures President Michael Leskinen.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.22% 76.4 Delayed Quote.-11.48%
ENI S.P.A -0.92% 12.866 Real-time Quote.-2.27%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.15% 32.55 End-of-day quote.11.54%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 1.10% 48.79 Delayed Quote.29.42%
WTI 0.37% 71.875 Delayed Quote.-10.54%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 52 725 M - -
Net income 2023 3 018 M - -
Net Debt 2023 19 785 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,49x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16 002 M 16 002 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 96 300
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 48,79 $
Average target price 62,71 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward M. Philip Non-Executive Chairman
Torbjorn J. Enqvist Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.29.42%16 002
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED24.41%26 460
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.14.55%24 192
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC36.77%20 327
AIR CHINA LIMITED-20.43%16 488
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-14.96%13 610
