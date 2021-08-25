Log in
Delta to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

08/25/2021 | 10:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes parked in Birmingham

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines told unvaccinated employees on Wednesday they will have to pay an additional $200 per month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan.

In a staff memo, Chief Executive Ed Bastian said the monthly surcharge would take effect on Nov. 1.

Adding a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic being used by employers to protect their operations from the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

A number of U.S. companies, including Delta competitor United Airlines, have mandated shots for their employees. President Joe Biden has also endorsed companies and local governments pressing more people to get vaccinated.

In the memo, Bastian said the surcharge is necessary to address the financial risk the Atlanta-based airline faces from the decision to not vaccinate. The average hospital stay for COVID-19 has cost the company $50,000 per person, he said.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
