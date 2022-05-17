Dollar rally stalls as risk appetite returns

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The dollar eased for a third
straight day on Tuesday, pulling back from a two-decade high
against a basket of major peers, as an uptick in investors'
appetite for riskier bets diminished the U.S. currency's
safe-haven appeal.
Upbeat earnings views from Home Depot and United
Airlines along with optimism around the easing of
China's crackdown on tech and COVID-19, helped to lift risk
sentiment.
The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which tracks the
greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.7% at 103.39,
its lowest since May 6. The index hit a two-decade high last
week supported by a hawkish Federal Reserve and worries over the
global economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
"The mood in markets has improved dramatically relative to
last week with most asset classes bouncing and retracing the
moves seen last week," Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at
Jefferies, said in a note to clients.
"The result is a rally in equities and sell-off in fixed
income with nearly every currency in the world rallying against
the USD," Bechtel said.
The dollar remained subdued after data showed U.S. retail
sales increased solidly in April as consumers bought motor
vehicles amid an improvement in supply and frequented
restaurants, showing no signs of demand letting up despite high
inflation.
Fed speakers on Tuesday, including Chairman Jerome Powell at
1800 GMT, will be closely watched for any clues about whether
near-term rate expectations could become even more aggressive.
The euro was up 1.05% at $1.0541, extending its rebound from
a five-year low touched last week, and putting more distance
between the common currency and parity with the U.S. dollar.
The currency, which benefited from ECB policymaker Francois
Villeroy de Galhau saying on Monday that a weak euro could
threaten price stability in the currency bloc, rose after
hawkish comments from Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot.
Knot said that not only was the European Central Bank set to
hike rates by 25 basis points in July, it was also ready to
consider a bigger rise if inflation proved higher than expected.
"We think the euro sell-off is starting to look stretched,"
said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotia Bank.
Sterling also took advantage of the softer dollar to jump
1.29% to its highest level since May 5 after strong labour
market data reinforced expectations that the Bank of England
would continue to raise rates to fight inflation.
The Australian dollar, viewed as a liquid proxy for
risk appetite, rose 0.73%.
Australia's central bank considered a sharper rise in
interest rates at its May meeting, minutes published on Tuesday
showed, in a heavy hint it will hike again in June.
The Chinese offshore yuan gained 0.8% after a steep
slide that has knocked it about 7% lower since mid-April.
Shanghai logged three consecutive days with no new COVID-19
cases outside quarantine zones on Tuesday, a milestone that in
other cities has signalled the beginning of lifting
restrictions.
Meanwhile, bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was
up 2.23% at $30,497.41, as it continued to steady after dipping
below the $30,000 level last week.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Barbara Lewis)