For third day, COVID-19 crimps Americans' holiday travels

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines
canceled more than 1,300 flights on Sunday as COVID-19 thinned
out the number of available crews, while several cruise ships
had to cancel stops after outbreaks on board, upending the plans
of thousands of Christmas travelers.
Commercial airlines had canceled 1,318 flights within, into
or out of the United States by mid-afternoon, according to a
tally on flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.
At least three cruise ships were also forced to return to
port without making scheduled port calls after COVID-19 cases
were detected on board, according to multiple media reports.
It was the third straight day of pain for some Americans
traveling over the weekend as the Christmas holidays, typically
a peak time for travel, coincided with a rapid spread of the
Omicron variant nationwide.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease
official, warned of rising U.S. cases in coming days and
potentially "overrun...hospitals, particularly in those regions
in which you have a larger proportion of unvaccinated
individuals."
"It likely will go much higher," he said of the
Omicron-driven surge even as President Joe Biden last week
unveiled new actions aimed at containing the latest wave and
continued urging vaccinations and other prevention strategies.
With rising infections, airlines have been forced to cancel
flights with pilots and cabin crew needing to quarantine while
poor weather in some areas added to travelers woes.
Enjoli Rodriguez, 25, whose Delta Air Lines Inc
flight from Los Angeles to Lexington, Kentucky, was canceled on
Christmas Eve, was one of thousands still stranded on Sunday.
Delta rebooked Rodriguez through Detroit, but that flight
was delayed so she missed the connection.
Speaking from the Detroit airport on Sunday, Rodriguez said
she was surrounded by angry passengers, flustered airline
representatives and families with young children in limbo.
"I’ve run into a lot of people sharing their horror stories
here. We’re all just stuck in Michigan, Detroit, heading
different places,” Rodriguez, who was rebooked on a later flight
to Kentucky, told Reuters.
A total of 997 flights were scrapped on Christmas Day and
nearly 700 on Christmas Eve. Thousands more were delayed on all
three days.
A Delta Airlines spokesperson said "winter weather in
portions of the U.S. and the Omicron variant continued to
impact" its holiday weekend flight schedule but that it was
working to "reroute and substitute aircraft and crews."
United Airlines also said it was working to rebook impacted
passengers, while a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said its
cancellations were all weather related.
Overall, U.S. airports most heavily impacted were in
Seattle, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and JFK
International in New York.
A White House official, who asked not to be named, said the
administration was monitoring the delays closely but noted that
while they can disrupt plans "only a small percentage of flights
are affected."
Delta on Sunday canceled 167 flights or 6%; United canceled
115 flights or 5% and American canceled 83 flights or 2%,
according to FlightAware.
Globally, 3,023 flights were called off and more than 13,742
were delayed, as of 8:15 p.m. EST on Sunday (0015 GMT Monday),
FlightAware data showed.
COVID HITS CRUISES
Meanwhile, a Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd cruise ship
turned back to Ft. Lauderdale, CNN reported, and on Sunday a
Carnival Corp ship returned to Miami after COVID was
detected onboard, although it was unclear if the cases were
Omicron.
Carnival said "a small number on board were isolated due to
a positive COVID test" on board its Carnival Freedom ship, which
again left Miami later on Sunday for its next trip with another
round of passengers.
"The rapid spread of the Omicron variant may shape how some
destination authorities with limited medical resources may view
even a small number of cases, even when they are being managed
with our vigorous protocols. Should it be necessary to cancel a
port, we will do our best to find an alternative destination,"
it said in a statement.
A Holland America ship also returned to San Diego on Sunday
after Mexican authorities banned it from docking in Puerto
Vallarta citing onboard cases, NBC News and Fox News reported.
Carnival, which owns Holland America, did not address that
reported incident in its statement.
Representatives for Royal Caribbean did not respond to a
request for comment.
Overall, COVID-19 outbreaks altered at least six sailings in
the past week, the Washington Post reported, echoing the turmoil
facing the industry after COVID erupted in early 2020.
Testing woes have compounded the travel angst, as many
Americans scrambled for their status amid long lines and lack of
at-home test kits amid the holiday travels.
"We've obviously got to do better. I mean, I think things
will improve greatly as we get into January, but that doesn't
help us today and tomorrow," Fauci told ABC's "This Week."
Meanwhile, some states are already bracing for the upcoming
New Year's holiday weekend, warning residents to reduce
potential exposure to the virus.
"Omicron is surging statewide," Louisiana's health
department tweeted on Sunday, noting Omicron-related
hospitalizations had doubled in the past week. "We are urging
everyone to take safety precautions ahead of New Year’s Eve."
