  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    UAL   US9100471096

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
Global Christmas travel suffers as Omicron surges

12/25/2021 | 12:36am EST
Airlines around the world are cancelling thousands of flights this Christmas due to the Omicron variant, leaving many passengers stranded and scrambling to save their plans at the last minute.

"Imagine, with all our bags, leaving the house, thinking we're gonna travel and then you get here and it's cancelled."

Delta and United Airlines were the first American carriers to report a wave of cancellations this holiday weekend, as soaring COVID-19 infections exacerbate employee shortages.

The Omicron variant has sent COVID-19 cases surging across the U.S., up 45% over the past week alone.

In Britain, reported cases have surged past 100,000 for three days in a row - and an estimated 1 in 10 people in London could come down with the virus as of this week.

Meanwhile France hit another COVID-19 infection record on Friday, with over 90,000 cases and hospitalizations hitting a seven-month high, prompting the government to weigh new public health restrictions.

Recent research on Omicron suggests it causes milder illness and lower hospitalization rates than previous variants, including Delta.

But health officials have continued to urge caution, as Omicron's higher transmission rates could still lead to a significant number of hospitalizations.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24 460 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 016 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 529 M 14 529 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 85 300
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 44,87 $
Average target price 58,40 $
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward M. Philip Non-Executive Chairman
Linda P. Jojo Chief Digital Officer & Executive VP-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.3.75%14 529
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.26%25 065
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.45%20 115
AIR CHINA LIMITED-13.93%16 510
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-2.81%15 147
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED1.71%12 164