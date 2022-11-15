Advanced search
    UAL   US9100471096

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-15 pm EST
44.04 USD   +0.02%
09:46aUnited Airlines Unit to Invest in Oregon Biofuel Refinery
MT
11/14Sustainable Aviation Fuel (saf) Production : What's Next
AQ
11/12Twitter halts 'blue check' amid flood of imposters
RE
Industrials Move Higher as Inflation Pressure Eases -- Industrials Roundup

11/15/2022 | 05:07pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as slowing increases in supplier prices offered more evidence that inflationary pressures could be easing.

The producer-price index rose 8% on a 12-month basis, down from a revised increase of 8.4% in September and much lower than the 11.7% increase in March.

Investors have fixated on signals about the path of inflation as they try to gauge when the Federal Reserve will moderate its aggressive campaign of interest-rate increases.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is levying penalties against six air carriers that it says were prone to "extreme delays" paying refunds they owed to passengers throughout the pandemic. Five of the carriers which were fined are foreign airlines.

Denver, Colorado-based budget carrier Frontier Airlines was ordered to pay $2.2 million-the largest penalty-and was required to repay $222 million, according to the Transportation Department.

Meanwhile, United Airlines Holdings on Tuesday said it is investing in NEXT Renewable Fuels, a startup that plans a biofuel refinery in Oregon, with expected production beginning in 2026.

The Chicago carrier said its United Airlines Ventures arm could invest up to $37.5 million in NEXT, based on the company meeting certain targets, making it the first U.S. airline to invest in a biofuel refinery.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1706ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 820 M - -
Net income 2022 598 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 623 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 395 M 14 395 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 90 800
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward M. Philip Non-Executive Chairman
Torbjorn J. Enqvist Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.0.57%14 395
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED9.22%25 597
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-11.23%22 202
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.21%17 484
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.77%15 456
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.14%15 009