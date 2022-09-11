Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UAL   US9100471096

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
39.26 USD   +0.98%
11:23aOn 9/11 anniversary, Biden recalls American unity, vows vigilance
RE
11:19aJill Biden shares memories of Sept. 11 as wife, sister, more
AQ
09/09Eve Shares Rise Friday After Securing Investment, Aircraft Contract From United Airlines
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

On 9/11 anniversary, Biden recalls American unity, vows vigilance

09/11/2022 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden attends Pentagon commemoration of September 11 attacks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden invoked the memory of America's united response to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks by al Qaeda and vowed to "never give up" in the face of terrorist threats in a solemn commemoration on Sunday at the Pentagon.

Biden's remarks about national unity on the 21st anniversary of the attacks stood in contrast to his warnings in recent days about dangerous divisions in American society, including that some Republicans who support former President Donald Trump's agenda pose a threat to democracy.

"I hope we'll remember that in the midst of these dark days, we dug deep. We cared for each other. And we came together," Biden said, as rain fell on troops standing behind him, flanking his defense secretary and top general.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks, when al Qaeda hijackers flew planes into the New York's World Trade Center towers and into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, while a fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania.

Passengers on United Airlines Flight 93 overcame the hijackers and the plane crashed in a field, preventing another target from being hit.

The anniversary comes a year after Biden ended the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan, launched two decades ago to root out the al Qaeda militant group that carried out the 9/11 attacks after plotting them from Afghanistan.

Biden's chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops last year and the resulting rapid fall of the country to the Taliban drew criticism from members of both political parties.

But Biden vowed that the fight against terrorism would continue. "We will not rest. We'll never forget. We'll never give up," he said. Last month, Biden authorized a drone strike in Kabul that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a $25 million bounty on his head and helped to coordinate the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

The disclosure of Zawahiri's presence in Kabul raised questions about the degree to which al Qaeda is receiving sanctuary from the Taliban.

U.S. military and intelligence officials had warned that a complete U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan could allow al Qaeda as well as Islamic State to strengthen and, left unchecked, to eventually plot against the United States.

Biden and others argued that the threat from terrorism has spread throughout the world over the past 21 years, and that there are better ways to combat it than open-ended military deployments and war.

"Our commitment to prevent another attack on the United States is without end," Biden assured.

The first lady, Jill Biden, attended a ceremony in Pennsylvania on Sunday morning, while Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff attended one in New York City.

In New York, key moments on 9/11, such as the times at which each tower of the World Trade Center fell, were marked with a moment of silence after the tolling of a bell.

Families of victims of the 9/11 attacks have waited for years to see several of the people accused of planning and assisting the hijackers brought to trial and convicted, including self-professed mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others imprisoned at the U.S. military base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

On Sunday, Biden told reporters that "yes, there is a plan for that" - to hold the accused plotters accountable - but declined to comment further.

(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart and Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington and Julia Harte in New York, writing by Phil Stewart; Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Berkrot)

By Nandita Bose


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
11:23aOn 9/11 anniversary, Biden recalls American unity, vows vigilance
RE
11:19aJill Biden shares memories of Sept. 11 as wife, sister, more
AQ
09/09Eve Shares Rise Friday After Securing Investment, Aircraft Contract From United Airline..
MT
09/09Lawmakers seek U.S. probe on airline handling of COVID funds
RE
09/09Analysis-Rising costs fuel worries about U.S. airlines' heavy debt loads
RE
09/08ADRs End Mixed, ArcelorMittal and Embraer Trade Actively
DJ
09/08SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Mixed Near Thursday Close
MT
09/08SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
09/08United Airlines Invests $15 Million in Electric Flying Taxi Maker Eve Air Mobility, Sig..
MT
09/08ETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Lower After Jobless Claims
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43 983 M - -
Net income 2022 -140 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -92,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12 828 M 12 828 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 91 200
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 39,26 $
Average target price 52,25 $
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward M. Philip Non-Executive Chairman
Torbjorn J. Enqvist Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-10.32%12 828
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.22%24 886
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-16.43%20 846
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.95%18 658
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.13%14 583
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-11.56%14 521