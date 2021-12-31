Spirit Airlines to double flight attendant pay through Jan. 4 -union

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc flight
attendants are receiving double pay on any work through Jan. 4,
their union said, as the budget carrier scrambles to keep its
schedules intact after U.S. airlines were hammered by a week of
mass cancellations.
United Airlines is offering its pilots triple pay to
pick up trips for most of January, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/31/united-airlines-offers-pilots-triple-pay-to-ease-omicron-flight-disruptions.html
on Friday, citing a company staff note.
United did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The holiday season has been marred by delayed or canceled
flights, causing chaos at most U.S. airports as sick staff and
fear of contracting COVID-19 grow. Coupled with the prospect of
dealing with unruly passengers, many pilots and cabin crew are
even forgoing overtime incentives.
That hesitancy, combined with bad weather and tight
staffing, has led to over 8,000 flight cancellations over the
past eight days, according to flight-tracking website
FlightAware.com.
"All flight attendants, regardless of how you have obtained
your pairing, will be receiving 200% pay for any pairing that
touches Dec. 28 through Jan. 4," the Association of Flight
Attendants-CWA said in a statement. The union represented about
4,000 flights attendants at Spirit Airlines, according to the
carrier's latest annual filing.
Earlier this year, Florida-based Spirit Airlines was forced
to cancel nearly 3,000 flights due to bad weather and staffing
shortages.
JetBlue Airways Corp said in a customer note on
Thursday that 75% of its crew is based in the U.S. Northeast, a
region that has been hit hard by COVID-19 infections. The
carrier has already cut https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/jetblue-cuts-about-1280-flights-through-mid-january-omicron-hurdles-2021-12-30/#:~:text=Dec%2030%20%20-%20JetBlue,airline%20told%20Reuters%20on%20Thursday
its schedule through Jan. 13 by about 1,280 flights.
Alaska Air Group Inc said while the pandemic had hit
its operations, the vast majority of cancellations and delays
were due to bad weather.
The airline last week agreed to offer some benefits such as
instituting pay protections in case of any reassignments on
Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day, the AFA said.
Hawaiian Airlines said it had not offered new incentives to
its crew for working during the holiday period.
SkyWest Airlines said its operations continued to be hit due
to weather and the Omicron variant, which is spreading rapidly
and causing record-breaking cases across the United States.
