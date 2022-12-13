Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UAL   US9100471096

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:12 2022-12-13 am EST
41.36 USD   -6.51%
11:05aBoeing deliveries rose in November, while new orders fell
RE
10:35aOff to a good start
MS
10:35aOff to a good start
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: United Airlines Places Huge Order for Boeing 787 Dreamliners

12/13/2022 | 10:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

10:10 a.m. ET -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. United said Tuesday that it has agreed to purchase 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with the option to buy 100 more. United called the deal "the largest widebody order by a U.S. carrier in commercial aviation history." United also said it exercised options to purchase 44 Boeing 737 Max aircraft for delivery between 2024 and 2026, and ordered 56 more Max to be delivered in 2027 and 2028. United shares are trading 4.81% lower at $42.11. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan.solan@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1025ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING 0.25% 186.77 Delayed Quote.-10.82%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -6.22% 41.435 Delayed Quote.1.05%
All news about UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
11:05aBoeing deliveries rose in November, while new orders fell
RE
10:35aOff to a good start
MS
10:35aOff to a good start
MS
10:25aTrending: United Airlines Places Huge Order for Boeing 787 Dreamliners
DJ
08:38aBoeing Receives Record Order from United Airlines
MT
07:07aUnited Airlines Orders 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners With Options to Purchase More
MT
06:46aBoeing, United Airlines Finalize 737 MAX and 787 Order, Including Record Purchase for 1..
PR
06:37aUnited places huge order with Boeing to replace aging planes
AQ
06:33aUnited Airlines makes big Boeing order, including 100 787 Dreamliners
RE
06:32aUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 820 M - -
Net income 2022 598 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 623 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 463 M 14 463 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 90 800
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 44,24 $
Average target price 52,84 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward M. Philip Non-Executive Chairman
Torbjorn J. Enqvist Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.05%14 463
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED10.42%26 215
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-11.03%22 253
AIR CHINA LIMITED33.46%20 308
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED14.78%18 112
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.61%15 793