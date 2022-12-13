Trending: United Airlines Places Huge Order for Boeing 787 Dreamliners

10:10 a.m. ET -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. United said Tuesday that it has agreed to purchase 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with the option to buy 100 more. United called the deal "the largest widebody order by a U.S. carrier in commercial aviation history." United also said it exercised options to purchase 44 Boeing 737 Max aircraft for delivery between 2024 and 2026, and ordered 56 more Max to be delivered in 2027 and 2028. United shares are trading 4.81% lower at $42.11. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan.solan@wsj.com)

