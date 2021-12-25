U.S. airlines scrap hundreds of Christmas Day flights due to Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 25 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines canceled more
than 900 flights on Saturday, the second straight day of massive
cancellations as surging COVID-19 infections have sidelined some
pilots and other crew members, upending plans for tens of
thousands of holiday travelers over the Christmas weekend.
A total of 937 Christmas Day flights, including domestic
flights and those into or out of the country, were canceled, up
from 690 on Christmas Eve, according to a running tally on
flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. Nearly 1,500 flights
were delayed.
The Christmas holidays are typically a peak time for air
travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron
variant has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections,
forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and crew need to be
quarantined.
United Airlines canceled 230 flights while American
Airlines called off 90 mainline flights, representatives for the
companies said in separate statements.
"The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a
direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our
operation," United spokesperson Maddie King said. She added that
the cancellations made up a small portion of United's 4,000
average daily flights during the holiday season.
"We are working hard to rebook as many people as possible
and get them on their way for the holidays," she said.
Winter weather and Omicron forced Delta Air Lines to
scrub 344 mainline and connection flights on Saturday, of its
approximately 3,000 scheduled flights, "after exhausting all
options and resources to prevent those cancellations," a
spokesperson for the company said, adding that the negative
impact on operations were likely to persist on Sunday.
"Delta expects more than 300 of its flights will be canceled
on Sunday, Dec. 26," the spokesperson said. "Delta people are
working together around the clock to reroute and substitute
aircraft and crews to get customers where they need to be as
quickly and safely as possible."
Globally, FlightAware data showed that nearly 2,650 flights
were called off on Saturday and 6,233 others were delayed, as of
3.27 p.m. EST (2027 GMT).
Among the most impacted U.S. airports were Atlanta's
Hartford-Jackson International, New Jersey's Newark Liberty
International, Los Angeles International and New York's JFK
International.
Not all airlines were affected equally. A spokesperson for
Southwest Airlines said there were no issues to report
with the carrier's flights on Saturday.
The Omicron variant was first detected in November and now
accounts for nearly three-quarters of U.S. cases and as many as
90% in some areas, such as the Eastern Seaboard.
The average number of new U.S. coronavirus cases has risen
45% to 179,000 per day over the past week, according to a
Reuters tally.
While recent research suggests Omicron produces milder
illness and a lower rate of hospitalizations than previous
variants of COVID-19, health officials have maintained a
cautious note about the outlook.
Ahead of the Christmas holiday, Americans scrambled for
COVID-19 tests and many went ahead with their travel plans.
U.S. officials have said that people who are fully
vaccinated should feel comfortable proceeding with holiday
travel.
