U.S. braces for Omicron ahead of southern Africa travel ban

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Americans should prepare to
eventually encounter the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, but U.S.
health officials on Sunday said the travel ban starting Monday
on most travelers from southern Africa should help buy time to
assess any new risk.
"Inevitably, it will be here," although no cases have been
detected yet, the nation's top infectious disease official, Dr.
Anthony Fauci, told ABC News' "This Week."
Omicron https://www.reuters.com/world/new-coronavirus-variant-omicron-keeps-spreading-australia-detects-cases-2021-11-28,
which was first detected in southern Africa, has now been
confirmed in Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Britain, Denmark,
Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands and South
Africa.
U.S. President Joe Biden, returning to Washington following
the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, said he would meet with his
COVID-19 response team Sunday afternoon and have more to say
later.
U.S. health officials will also speak with counterparts in
South Africa on Sunday to get "more information in real time,"
Fauci told NBC, adding the flight curbs would give them more
time to gather information and weigh possible action.
It "is to get us better prepared, to rev up on the
vaccination, to be really ready for something that may not
actually be a big deal, but we want to make sure that we're
prepared for the worst," he said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
Fauci told ABC it was too early to know whether new
lockdowns or mandates are needed.
"It clearly is giving indication that it has the capability
of transmitting rapidly. That's the thing that's causing us now
to be concerned," he added on NBC.
Potentially more contagious than previous variants, Omicron has sparked worries worldwide and rattled markets.
than previous variants, Omicron has sparked worries worldwide
and rattled markets.
Its appearance in the United States, where 30% of the
population has not gotten a single dose of vaccine https://tmsnrt.rs/3FSkZ03,
could threaten to undermine the nation's recovery nearly two
years after COVID-19's emergence and further pressure local
healthcare systems already taxed by the recent Delta variant.
Rising cases as colder weather forces more people indoors
has also caused some hospital systems and U.S. states, including
New York, to declare emergencies.
So far, nearly 782,000 people have died in the United States
from COVID since early 2020, the most of any country in the
world, amid over 48 million infections, Reuters data show.
TRAVELERS BANNED, NOT FLIGHTS
The United States is joining other nations in seeking to
block transmission by imposing travel restrictions.
Beginning at 12:01 a.m. ET (0501 GMT) on Monday, it will bar
entry of nearly all foreign nationals who have been in any of
eight southern African countries within the last 14 days and has
warned Americans against traveling to those nations.
Flights by Delta Air Lines and United Airlines
have continued https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/delta-united-not-revising-south-africa-flights-amid-variant-concerns-2021-11-26
from South Africa to the United States since the variant was
discovered. The Centers for Disease Control did not immediately
respond to a request for information about whether passengers
from these flights were being screened.
Fauci and other top officials said the sudden burst of cases
made Omicron worrisome and it remained unclear how current
vaccines or therapeutics could be impacted.
"We need more data there before we can say confidently that
this is not a severe version of the virus, but we should find
that out in the next couple weeks," outgoing National Institutes
of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins told "Fox News Sunday."
Vaccine makers Pfizer/BioNTech and
Moderna have said they expect more information soon.
"We have to go through a couple of weeks yet of
uncertainty," Moderna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Burton told
CNN, saying Omicron's transmissibility and severity were also
still unknown along with current vaccines' effectiveness against
it.
'CLARION CALL' FOR SHOTS
Fauci pressed Americans to continue get COVID-19 vaccines
and boosters while experts evaluate Omicron.
"This is a clarion call...(to) get vaccinated," he told NBC.
White House chief of staff Ron Klain echoed that sentiment,
saying on Twitter: "The thing every vaccinated adult should do
now, if they have not done it yet, is get a booster shot."
The United States has recorded over 1.1 million new COVID
cases in the last 14 days, up 9% from the prior two weeks,
Reuters data shows, with Michigan and Minnesota leading the
nation in new cases, based on infections per 100,000 residents.
The governor of one hard-hit state, Arkansas' Asa
Hutchinson, expressed worry over another blow from the latest
variant, telling CNN's "State of the Union" program: "Delta has
been tough on us. And so we don't welcome a new variant. And it
is a great concern."
The variant could cast a pall over the rest of the U.S.
holiday season and potentially impact companies'
return-to-office plans depending on what officials discover in
coming weeks. A number of banks and other firms have said they
planned for workers to come back in January.
On Wall Street, sources at major U.S. banks and European
banks with large U.S. operations said they were not yet changing
their policies but were monitoring the situation.
