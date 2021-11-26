U.S. to curb travel from eight southern African countries over new COVID-19 variant

(Adds more background)
NANTUCKET, Mass./WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The United
States will bar entry to most travelers from eight southern
African countries beginning next week over concerns about a new
coronavirus variant found in South Africa, President Joe Biden
said on Friday.
The restrictions, which go into effect Monday, do not ban
flights or apply to U.S. citizens and lawful U.S. permanent
residents, a Biden administration official said.
The U.S. is among countries around the world that rushed to
suspend travel from southern Africa on news over the new
variant, named omicron, which the World Health Organization said
was "of concern."
The restrictions apply to South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe,
Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. Most non-U.S.
citizens who have been in those countries within the prior 14
days will not be allowed into the United States.
"As a precautionary measure until we have more information,
I am ordering additional air travel restrictions from South
Africa and seven other countries," Biden said in a statement.
"These new restrictions will take effect on November 29. As we
move forward, we will continue to be guided by what the science
and my medical team advises."
Another administration official warned that the United
States could add countries to the restriction list if the
variant spreads.
Delta Air Lines and United Airlines both fly
to South Africa and United is set to resume nonstop flights from
Newark to Cape Town on Dec. 1. Shares of both airlines closed
down more than 8% Friday.
Biden on Friday called on nations meeting at the World Trade
Organization next week to agree to waive intellectual property
protections for COVID-19 vaccines in the wake of the discovery
of the new variant.
"The news about this new variant should make clearer than
ever why this pandemic will not end until we have global
vaccinations," Biden said in a statement.
Some public health experts have said the United States has
not done enough to provide vaccines overseas, particularly as it
pushed forward with booster shots for its own citizens.
Earlier, top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony
Fauci said the United States was rushing to gather data on the
new COVID-19 variant.
It could take weeks for scientists to fully understand the
variant's mutations. Health authorities are seeking to determine
if omicron is more transmissible or infectious than other
variants and if vaccines are effective against it.
The United States only lifted travel restrictions on South
Africa on Nov. 8.
One administration official said the restrictions are
expected to take effect at 12:01 a.m. EST Monday and came after
a high-level administration meeting Friday afternoon to discuss
the issue.
The Biden administration was holding a briefing with U.S.
airlines to discuss the restrictions on Friday.
In January, Biden imposed a ban on most non-U.S. citizens
entering the country who had recently been in South Africa.
The United States only lifted the travel curbs on 33
countries including South Africa, China, much of Europe, India,
Brazil, Ireland, Britain and Iran on Nov. 8 after blocking the
entry of most foreign nationals who had recently been in those
countries since beginning in early 2020.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Nandita Bose; Editing by
Leslie Adler)