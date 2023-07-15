United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for the airline company United Airlines, Inc. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - passenger transportation (89.1%); - freight and mail transportation (4.8%); - other (6.4%): aircraft maintenance and repair services, equipment maintenance, personnel training, etc. At the end of 2022, the group had a fleet of 868 aircraft, of which 732 are owned and 136 leased. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (63.3%), Atlantic (20.2%), Latin America (10%) and Pacific (6.5%).

Sector Airlines