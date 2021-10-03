United Airlines : Delta Air's ticket sales improve, reinstates initial Q3 revenue view

BOSTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on
Sunday that its ticket sales had stabilized and started to
improve, putting it on course to deliver third-quarter revenue
within its original forecast for a 30%-35% drop versus
corresponding 2019 levels.
This is an improvement from its projection last month when
it adjusted the forecast to the lower end of that range after a
resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The airline is due to report
results for the quarter through September on Oct. 13.
"For Delta, they bottomed out in the later part of August
and the first part of September," Chief Executive ED Bastian
told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of airlines group
IATA. "Business traffic is growing back in the U.S."
Domestic travel bookings are expected to surpass 2019 levels
next year, Bastian added.
Later, the airline said it would boost its capacity by more
than 20% next summer over the 2019 peak by increasing service
from Boston.
The company is also seeing a surge in demand for
trans-Atlantic flights after the White House's decision late
last month to reopen the country to fully vaccinated travelers
from around the world.
Trans-Atlantic flights accounted for 11% to 17% of 2019
passenger revenues for the big three air carriers - American
Airlines, United Airlines and Delta.
On Delta's staff vaccination rate, Bastian said it had gone
up to 84%, driven, in part, by the company's decision to impose
a $200 monthly health insurance surcharge for those who had not
been vaccinated. He expects the rate to be above 90% by Nov. 1.
Delta, however, is the only major U.S. airline that has
still not mandated coronavirus vaccines for employees despite
the pressure from the White House.
Bastian said the company has not decided whether to mandate
COVID-19 vaccines.
"We're obviously studying it," he said, referring to
President Joe Biden's executive order requiring federal
contractors to mandate vaccinations.
"I'm not sure how far you need to go in order to be in
compliance with the EO (executive order)."
The White House is pressing major U.S. airlines https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/exclusive-white-house-pressing-us-airlines-quickly-mandate-vaccines-2021-10-01
to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees by Dec. 8 - the
deadline for federal contractors. Large U.S. airlines have a
number of federal contracts.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)