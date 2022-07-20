United Airlines : Investor Update

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Investor Update contains statements about the Company's future fleet, plans, prospects and expected performance that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by its Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. These documents are available on the SEC's website, on the Company's website or from the Company's Investor Relations group. All forward-looking statements in this Investor Update are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this Investor Update. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation. In addition, certain forward-looking outlook provided in this Investor Update relies on assumptions about the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the timing of the return to a more stable business environment, the volatility of aircraft fuel prices, customer behavior changes and a return in demand for air travel, among other things (together, the "Recovery Process"). If the actual Recovery Process differs materially from the Company's assumptions, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business could be worse than expected, and its actual results may be negatively impacted and may vary materially from its expectations and projections. It is routine for the Company's internal projections and expectations to change as the year or each quarter in the year progresses, and therefore it should be clearly understood that the internal projections, beliefs and assumptions upon which the Company bases its expectations may change.

Non-GAAP Financial Information and Financial Guidance

The Company refers to financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this Investor Update that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods. Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the Company's filings with the SEC and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items being adjusted. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking measures where the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors and is unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred and are out of the Company's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

