United Airlines : White House presses U.S. airlines to quickly mandate vaccines for staff

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The White House is pressing
major U.S. airlines to mandate coronavirus vaccines for
employees by Dec. 8 and showing no signs of extending the
deadline, four sources told Reuters on Friday.
White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients
spoke to the chief executives of American Airlines,
Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines on
Thursday to ensure they were working expeditiously to develop
and enforce vaccine requirements ahead of a Dec. 8 deadline for
federal contractors, the sources said.
Some airline officials had asked the White House to push
back the requirements, signed by President Joe Biden last month,
until after the busy holiday travel season.
Zients urged the airlines "to act sooner than later to
ensure as smooth of an implementation process as possible," one
source said, and urged them to look at the United Airlines
vaccine requirement https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/united-airlines-says-more-than-99-us-employees-have-been-vaccinated-2021-09-28
that was announced in August.
The three airlines separately confirmed the calls took place
but declined to discuss the specifics. Zients did not respond to
a request for comment on the calls.
"Employers should act now to protect their workforce,"
Zients said at a briefing Friday, without directly discussing
airlines. "More and more companies are stepping up to make
vaccine requirements the standard across all sectors."
Last month, Biden signed an executive order requiring
federal contractors to mandate https://www.reuters.com/world/us/exclusive-white-house-wants-millions-government-contractors-vaccinated-by-dec-8-2021-09-24
vaccinations.
Large U.S. airlines have a number of federal contracts,
including the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF), which was
activated in August to help ferry people who have been evacuated
from Afghanistan in support of the U.S. Defense Department.
The Biden administration notified carriers on Thursday it
would seek a modification of those CRAF contracts to require
vaccinations of airline employees, sources told Reuters.
Other government agencies are also expected to seek
amendments to contracts with airlines.
Alaska Airlines said Friday it would comply with the
federal contractor vaccine requirements, saying it believes it
and other major U.S.airlines are covered by the executive
order.
Alaska said it "means all of our employees, including
certain contractors and vendors, will be required to be fully
vaccinated, or be approved for a reasonable accommodation such
as medical conditions or religious beliefs that prevent them
from being vaccinated."
It added: "The date by which employees must be fully
vaccinated has not been confirmed by the government, but it
could be as early at Dec. 8."
The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council is expected to
issue guidance on exemptions on Oct. 8, sources said.
United Airlines on Thursday said 99.5% of U.S.-based
employees now have been vaccinated against COVID-19, excluding
those who have sought an exemption.
The Chicago-based carrier said only 320 U.S.-based staff are
now not in compliance with its COVID-19 vaccination policy,
marking a 46% drop in the past two days.
United, which in early August became the first U.S. carrier
to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all domestic employees, had
asked staff to provide proof of vaccination by Monday or face
termination.
