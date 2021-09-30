Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UAL   US9100471096

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Airlines : cuts number of workers facing termination over vaccine noncompliance

09/30/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines on Thursday trimmed the number of employees who are facing termination for defying the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The Chicago-based carrier said only 320 U.S.-based staff are now not in compliance with its COVID-19 vaccination policy, marking a 46% drop in the past two days.

Excluding those who have sought an exemption, United said 99.5% of U.S.-based employees now have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

United, which in early August became the first U.S. carrier to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all domestic employees, had asked for proof of vaccination by Monday or face termination.

It later softened its position, saying workers could save their jobs if they chose to get vaccinated before their formal termination meetings.

Since Monday, more employees have provided a proof of vaccination, a company spokesperson said. The airline expects a further decline in the number of unvaccinated staff in coming days.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2021
All news about UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
01:47pUNITED AIRLINES : cuts number of workers facing termination over vaccine noncompliance
RE
01:37pUNITED AIRLINES : says some workers facing termination got vaccinated
AQ
12:55pUNITED AIRLINES : Over 320 Unvaccinated United Air Employees Face Firing
MT
09/29United Airlines to fire employees who defy vaccine policy
RE
09/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sanofi, ASML, Apple, United Airlines, Netflix...
09/29UNITED AIRLINES : to fire almost 600 workers for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
AQ
09/29UNITED AIRLINES CEO : Bookings Have Bottomed Out, Business Bookings Have Hit Post-COVID Pe..
MT
09/29NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Signal Markets to Steady After Rout
DJ
09/28INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Track Wall Street Lower
DJ
09/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24 930 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 773 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 763 M 15 763 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 84 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 48,71 $
Average target price 59,11 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda P. Jojo Chief Digital Officer & Executive VP-Technology
Jonathan Roitman Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.12.62%15 763
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.7.83%27 651
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.66%22 093
AIR CHINA LIMITED-16.23%14 143
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.71%13 533
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.16.82%12 450