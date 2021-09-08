Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UAL   US9100471096

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Airlines : employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine religious exemption face unpaid leave

09/08/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - United Airlines employees who receive religious exemptions from the company for COVID-19 vaccinations will be placed on temporary, unpaid personal leave from Oct. 2, the U.S. airline said in a Wednesday memo to staff.

The company said the employees will be allowed to return to their work location once new testing and safety procedures are in place.

The U.S. carrier is taking a tough line on employees who decline to get vaccinated and became the first U.S. carrier in early August to announce it would mandate vaccines for employees.

United said in the memo "more than half of our employees who were unvaccinated on the day (Aug. 6) we announced the requirement are now vaccinated."

"Given the dire statistics listed above, we can no longer allow unvaccinated people back into the workplace until we better understand how they might interact with our customers and their vaccinated coworkers," the airline said the memo.

For pilots and flight attendants and other customer-facing employees winning religious exemptions they will remain off work indefinitely.

"Once the pandemic meaningfully recedes, you will be welcomed back to the team on active status," United said.

For some employees in non-customer facing roles, United will more quickly allow return to work but require unvaccinated employees to "undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, wear a mask at all times."

United said for some employees an "official return to work date might be significantly later" than mid-October.

Employees whose requests for religious exemptions are denied must be vaccinated within five weeks or they will be fired, United said. United said the restriction and requirements are similar for employees seeking medical exemptions but employees winning exemptions will be placed on temporary medical leave.

On Friday, American Airlines said it would not provide special leave starting next month to unvaccinated employees who have to quarantine due to COVID-19.

Last month, Delta Air Lines said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, WestJet Group in Canada said effective Oct. 30 employees will be required to be fully vaccinated. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -2.05% 19.13 Delayed Quote.23.84%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -2.23% 45.53 Delayed Quote.7.68%
All news about UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
05:46pUnited employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine religious exemption face unpaid l..
RE
05:46pUNITED AIRLINES : employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine religious exemption face ..
RE
10:03aMICHAEL O'LEARY : Exclusive-Ryanair ready to wait years for Boeing to cut prices..
RE
10:03aRyanair ready to wait years for Boeing to cut prices, says O'Leary
RE
04:57aRyanair ready for long wait for Boeing to cut MAX price, says O'Leary
RE
09/07UNITED AIRLINES : Catriona Matthew ready to give someone else a try at Solheim
AQ
09/079/11 : A look back at the sights, sounds of a day that changed America
AQ
09/06Ryanair ends jet order talks with Boeing amid price dispute
RE
09/06Ryanair ends jet order talks with Boeing amid price dispute
RE
09/03AMERICAN AIRLINES : to end pandemic leave for unvaccinated staff
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 049 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 514 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 071 M 15 071 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 84 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 46,57 $
Average target price 60,16 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda P. Jojo Chief Digital Officer & Executive VP-Technology
Jonathan Roitman Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.7.68%15 071
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.35%25 731
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-1.57%21 381
AIR CHINA LIMITED-10.49%14 875
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.87%14 359
ANA HOLDINGS INC.18.23%11 587