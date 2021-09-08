United Airlines : employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine religious exemption face unpaid leave

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - United Airlines
employees who receive religious exemptions from the company for
COVID-19 vaccinations will be placed on temporary, unpaid
personal leave from Oct. 2, the U.S. airline said in a Wednesday
memo to staff.
The company said the employees will be allowed to return to
their work location once new testing and safety procedures are
in place.
The U.S. carrier is taking a tough line on employees who
decline to get vaccinated and became the first U.S. carrier in
early August to announce it would mandate vaccines for
employees.
United said in the memo "more than half of our employees who
were unvaccinated on the day (Aug. 6) we announced the
requirement are now vaccinated."
"Given the dire statistics listed above, we can no longer
allow unvaccinated people back into the workplace until we
better understand how they might interact with our customers and
their vaccinated coworkers," the airline said the memo.
For pilots and flight attendants and other customer-facing
employees winning religious exemptions they will remain off work
indefinitely.
"Once the pandemic meaningfully recedes, you will be
welcomed back to the team on active status," United said.
For some employees in non-customer facing roles, United will
more quickly allow return to work but require unvaccinated
employees to "undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, wear a mask at
all times."
United said for some employees an "official return to work
date might be significantly later" than mid-October.
Employees whose requests for religious exemptions are denied
must be vaccinated within five weeks or they will be fired,
United said.
United said the restriction and requirements are similar for
employees seeking medical exemptions but employees winning
exemptions will be placed on temporary medical leave.
On Friday, American Airlines said it would not
provide special leave starting next month to unvaccinated
employees who have to quarantine due to COVID-19.
Last month, Delta Air Lines said employees will have
to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored
healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against
COVID-19.
On Wednesday, WestJet Group in Canada said effective Oct. 30
employees will be required to be fully vaccinated.
