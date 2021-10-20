Log in
United Airlines : expects Boeing 777s to return to sky in Q1 of 2022

10/20/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - United Airlines said on Wednesday its Boeing 777-200 planes equipped with Pratt & Whitney (PW) engines are expected to return to service as early as in the first quarter of 2022.

The Chicago-based carrier had to ground the wide-body jets after a United flight to Honolulu suffered an engine failure and made an emergency landing in February in Denver.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered immediate inspections of Boeing 777 planes fitted with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines after the incident. In August, the regulator said the safety review https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/united-jets-with-engines-involved-denver-incident-may-not-fly-until-next-year-2021-08-30 was ongoing.

Greg Hart, United's executive vice president, strategy and planning, said while the company has not heard from the FAA, it expects the aircraft to return to service in the first quarter of next year.

"We have been working tirelessly with Boeing, Pratt & Whitney and the FAA over the past six months," he said.

United is the only U.S. operator of 777s with the PW4000 engine and has 52 such planes.

The anticipated return of the planes is a key element of the company's strategy to ramp up international capacity by 10% next year.

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration said in May the agency is going to mandate strengthening a key engine part on Boeing 777-200 planes with the PW4000 engines.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told a U.S. House committee that the agency is "requiring the manufacturers to address strengthen(ing) the cowling" and will issue an airworthiness directive.

The FAA said earlier this month in response to a report that United had begin modifications to those 777s that "all operators will be responsible for complying with the requirements in the Airworthiness Directive. Any work performed prior to that is subject to being affected by the" directive. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24 661 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 986 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 412 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 957 M 14 957 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 84 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 46,22 $
Average target price 58,70 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward M. Philip Non-Executive Chairman
Linda P. Jojo Chief Digital Officer & Executive VP-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.87%14 957
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.60%25 799
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.43%21 442
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.03%16 090
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED4.55%15 224
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED28.04%12 094