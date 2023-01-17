Advanced search
    UAL   US9100471096

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-17 pm EST
51.20 USD   -0.87%
01/16Analysis-Airlines face hurdles to cashing in on China re-opening
01/16Lessor says Air India to order around 500 jets
01/16Airbus Head Pulls Out Of US Panel For Safety Culture Review At Boeing
United Airlines expects to quadruple profit in 2023

01/17/2023 | 04:19pm EST
CHICAGO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings on Tuesday forecast at least a four-fold jump in full-year profit for this year and reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates on robust travel demand.

The Chicago-based carrier sees an adjusted profit of $10 to $12 per share for 2023, up from $2.52 per share last year. That is well above analysts' estimates of $6.54 a share, according to a Refinitiv survey.

U.S. carriers are enjoying the strongest travel demand since the start of the COVID pandemic, boosted by reopening of closed borders, a strong U.S. dollar and rising corporate travel.

While a worsening economic outlook has sparked concerns about consumer spending, airlines say travel demand remains strong and exceeds the pace of flight capacity growth, keeping ticket prices high.

United posted a fourth-quarter profit of $2.46 per share exceeded analysts' expectations for $2.10, according to Refinitiv data.

Rival Delta Air Lines last week said the industry is expected to see tens of billions of dollars of incremental demand in the next few years as the relationship between passenger revenue and global gross domestic product returns to pre-pandemic trend.

Before the pandemic, passenger revenue accounted for 1% of the global GDP.

United said it expects to report a profit of 50 cents to $1 per share for the first quarter. Analysts are estimating a profit of 25 cents a share for the quarter. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 0.16% 38.26 Delayed Quote.16.25%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -0.87% 51.2 Delayed Quote.37.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 793 M - -
Net income 2022 612 M - -
Net Debt 2022 20 576 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 886 M 16 886 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 90 800
Free-Float 99,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 51,65 $
Average target price 53,57 $
Spread / Average Target 3,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward M. Philip Non-Executive Chairman
Torbjorn J. Enqvist Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.37.00%16 886
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.43%28 457
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.16.25%24 449
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.77%20 106
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.01%18 798
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC21.21%18 238