  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UAL   US9100471096

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:08:40 2023-03-13 pm EDT
45.50 USD   -10.73%
04:46pUnited Airlines forecasts first-quarter loss on higher costs
RE
04:26pUnited Airlines expects first-quarter loss
RE
04:18pUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Airlines forecasts first-quarter loss on higher costs

03/13/2023 | 04:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines Boeing 777 plane is towed at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago

(Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc on Monday forecast a loss for the first quarter, compared with its earlier estimate for a profit, on account of higher costs and weaker-than-expected pricing power.

It now expects an adjusted diluted loss between $0.60 and $1.00 per share. The company in January forecast adjusted profit between $0.50 and $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Shares of the carrier were down 8% at $45 aftermarket.

The airline said it expects to benefit from a seasonality shift in the second quarter with current booked yield and revenue higher relative to 2019.

"As a result, the company's outlook for the second quarter 2023 has improved, with total operating revenue now expected to be up in the mid-teens versus second quarter 2022," the airline said in a filing.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 52 729 M - -
Net income 2023 2 818 M - -
Net Debt 2023 22 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,98x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16 672 M 16 672 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 92 795
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 50,97 $
Average target price 61,62 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward M. Philip Non-Executive Chairman
Torbjorn J. Enqvist Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.35.20%16 672
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.80%27 426
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.13.36%23 770
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.73%22 424
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.04%18 453
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.97%18 235