United Airlines : Air taxi maker Archer asks court to dismiss rival lawsuit and denies criminal probe

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Archer Aviation, a flying-taxi
developer whose investors include United Airlines, asked
a California judge on Tuesday to dismiss a "baseless" lawsuit by
competitor Wisk Aero and denied that it is under criminal
investigation.
Archer and Wisk compete in the competitive but yet unproven
market for electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or
eVTOLs, that aim to revolutionize urban air mobility with
vehicles that take off like helicopters and fly like planes.
Wisk, formed through a joint venture between Boeing
and Google co-founder Larry Page's Kitty Hawk Corp, accused
Archer in April of stealing trade secrets and infringing on its
patents.
"Wisk does not actually identify even a single Wisk trade
secret ever used by, or even known to, Archer," the company said
in a filing with the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of California.
It called Wisk's patent claims "equally meritless and
improper" and provided details including drawings and analysis
from a third party consultant that it says are evidence of the
independent creation of its aircraft design.
Archer also filed counterclaims alleging that Wisk engaged
in a media campaign to harm the company and disrupt its chances
for success when it wrote in a blog post and told media that the
FBI and U.S. Department of Justice are conducting a criminal
investigation into Archer.
"That is a false statement that Wisk knew or should have
known was untrue when Wisk posted it and that remains untrue
today," Archer said.
Wisk did not immediately comment.
Wisk's lawsuit was filed two months after Archer announced
plans to go public through a $3.8 billion merger with Atlas
Crest Investment Corp, special purpose acquisition
company.
Last week, Atlas Crest said in a regulatory filing that
Archer and certain of its employees who previously worked for
Wisk "are involved in a federal investigation reviewing Archer's
hiring practices and intellectual property."
