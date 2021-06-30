Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UAL   US9100471096

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Airlines : S&P 500 flirts with record high as month, quarter draw to a close

06/30/2021 | 02:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* U.S. private payrolls increase by 692,000 in June -ADP

* Micron rises ahead of quarterly report

* Boeing advances on new aircraft orders

* Indexes: Dow rises 0.49%, S&P up 0.05%, Nasdaq dips 0.14%

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street was muted on Wednesday and the S&P teased its fifth straight record closing high as investors ended the month and the quarter by largely shrugging off positive economic data and looking toward Friday's highly anticipated employment report.

The indexes were languid and range-bound, with the blue-chip Dow posting modest gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq stayed relatively close to the starting gate.

"The news is sanguine and therefore we’re not seeing big swings," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. "But the trend is higher as stock prices are reflecting the economic recovery."

For the month, the bellwether S&P 500 was set to notch its fifth consecutive advance, while the Dow was on track to snap its four-month winning streak. The Nasdaq was on course for a green June.

This month, investor appetite shifted away from economically sensitive cyclicals in favor of growth stocks.

"We've seen a significant preference for cyclicals through May, and in June we've seen a major preference shift to growth, or 'tech-plus stocks,'" Ghriskey added. "It's been a dramatic change."

All three indexes were on pace for their fifth consecutive quarterly gains, and the S&P 500 is on track to register its second-best first-half performance since 1998, rising 14.3%.

"The overall stock market continues to be on a tear, with very consistent gains for quite some time," Ghriskey said. "Valuations, while certainly high by historical standards, have been at a fairly consistent level, benefiting from the economic recovery."

The private sector added 692,000 jobs in June, breezing past expectations, according to payroll processor ADP. The number is 92,000 higher than the private payroll adds economists predict from the Labor Department's more comprehensive employment report due on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 167.5 points, or 0.49%, to 34,459.79, the S&P 500 gained 2.05 points, or 0.05%, to 4,293.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.02 points, or 0.14%, to 14,508.31.

Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P, energy was the biggest percentage gainer, while real estate suffered the biggest loss.

Boeing Co gained 2.2% after Germany's defense ministry announced it would buy five of the planemaker's P-8A maritime control aircraft, coming on the heels of United Airlines unveiling its largest-ever order for new planes.

Micron Technology advanced 1.6% as BMO upgraded the chipmaker's stock to "outperform" from "market perform" on continued supply-demand imbalance in 2022. The company is expected to report results after the bell.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.25-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.17-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 55 new highs and 30 new lows.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York Additional reporting by by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 1.63% 84.3201 Delayed Quote.10.91%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 0.58% 52.445 Delayed Quote.20.58%
All news about UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
02:17pUNITED AIRLINES  : S&P 500 flirts with record high as month, quarter draw to a c..
RE
11:21aBOEING  : United Airlines Orders 200 More Boeing 737 MAX Jets; Agreement include..
AQ
11:20aUnited Adds 270 Boeing and Airbus Aircraft to Fleet, Largest Order in Airline..
AQ
03:51aUnited pushes for post-pandemic growth with new jets
RE
06/29United Airlines unveils huge jet order in push for growth
RE
06/29Consumer Cos Up After Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
06/29UNITED AIRLINES  : orders 270 jets to replace old ones, plan for growth
AQ
06/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : United Airlines, Ford, Wells Fargo, Facebook, UBS...
06/29UNITED AIRLINES  : Places Order for 200 Boeing 737 MAX Jets Ahead of Post-Pandem..
MT
06/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Markets welcome the return of dividends
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23 490 M - -
Net income 2021 -3 038 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 521 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 875 M 16 875 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 84 100
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 52,15 $
Average target price 60,85 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda P. Jojo Chief Digital Officer & Executive VP-Technology
Jonathan Roitman Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.20.58%17 434
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.6.62%28 420
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-4.24%22 160
AIR CHINA LIMITED-6.39%16 119
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED4.33%14 885
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.8.82%12 936