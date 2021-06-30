United Airlines : S&P 500 flirts with record high as month, quarter draw to a close

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* U.S. private payrolls increase by 692,000 in June -ADP
* Micron rises ahead of quarterly report
* Boeing advances on new aircraft orders
* Indexes: Dow rises 0.49%, S&P up 0.05%, Nasdaq dips 0.14%
NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street was muted on
Wednesday and the S&P teased its fifth straight record closing
high as investors ended the month and the quarter by largely
shrugging off positive economic data and looking toward Friday's
highly anticipated employment report.
The indexes were languid and range-bound, with the blue-chip
Dow posting modest gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq
stayed relatively close to the starting gate.
"The news is sanguine and therefore we’re not seeing big
swings," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at
Inverness Counsel in New York. "But the trend is higher as stock
prices are reflecting the economic recovery."
For the month, the bellwether S&P 500 was set to notch its
fifth consecutive advance, while the Dow was on track to snap
its four-month winning streak. The Nasdaq was on course for a
green June.
This month, investor appetite shifted away from economically
sensitive cyclicals in favor of growth stocks.
"We've seen a significant preference for cyclicals through
May, and in June we've seen a major preference shift to growth,
or 'tech-plus stocks,'" Ghriskey added. "It's been a dramatic
change."
All three indexes were on pace for their fifth consecutive
quarterly gains, and the S&P 500 is on track to register its
second-best first-half performance since 1998, rising 14.3%.
"The overall stock market continues to be on a tear, with
very consistent gains for quite some time," Ghriskey said.
"Valuations, while certainly high by historical standards, have
been at a fairly consistent level, benefiting from the economic
recovery."
The private sector added 692,000 jobs in June, breezing past
expectations, according to payroll processor ADP. The number is
92,000 higher than the private payroll adds economists predict
from the Labor Department's more comprehensive employment report
due on Friday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 167.5 points,
or 0.49%, to 34,459.79, the S&P 500 gained 2.05 points,
or 0.05%, to 4,293.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
20.02 points, or 0.14%, to 14,508.31.
Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P, energy was
the biggest percentage gainer, while real estate
suffered the biggest loss.
Boeing Co gained 2.2% after Germany's defense
ministry announced it would buy five of the planemaker's P-8A
maritime control aircraft, coming on the heels of United
Airlines unveiling its largest-ever order for new
planes.
Micron Technology advanced 1.6% as BMO upgraded the
chipmaker's stock to "outperform" from "market perform" on
continued supply-demand imbalance in 2022. The company is
expected to report results after the bell.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.25-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.17-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 55 new highs and 30 new lows.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York
Additional reporting by by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in
Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)