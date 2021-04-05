Log in
United Airlines Holdings, Inc.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
News 


United Airlines : Southwest recalls 209 pilots as travel demand recovers

04/05/2021 | 09:26pm BST
April 5 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines has recalled 209 pilots from a voluntary extended leave program to support its summer schedule, the company said on Monday, as airlines prepare for a recovery in demand as more Americans receive COVID-19 vaccines.

The pilots will return to active status on June 1 and will then complete all of the necessary requalification training requirements before they fly with passengers.

Among other major U.S. carriers, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines have also recalled pilots who were sidelined during the pandemic.

United Airlines, which reached a deal with its union to keep pilots active throughout the downturn, said last week it was preparing to hire about 300 pilots as travel demand rebounds.

Low-cost airlines have also recalled pilots and are hiring again. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Leslie Adler and Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 1.55% 24.23 Delayed Quote.51.30%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 2.54% 59.29 Delayed Quote.33.69%
Financials
Sales 2021 23 284 M - 16 748 M
Net income 2021 -2 946 M - -2 119 M
Net Debt 2021 23 762 M - 17 092 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 709 M 18 709 M 13 457 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 74 400
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 52,80 $
Last Close Price 57,82 $
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target -8,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Oscar Munoz Executive Chairman
Linda P. Jojo Chief Digital Officer & Executive VP-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.33.69%18 709
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.21.44%31 052
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.85%22 386
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.15%17 495
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED23.38%14 614
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.31.13%14 400
