United Airlines : Southwest recalls 209 pilots as travel demand recovers

April 5 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines has recalled
209 pilots from a voluntary extended leave program to support
its summer schedule, the company said on Monday, as airlines
prepare for a recovery in demand as more Americans receive
COVID-19 vaccines.
The pilots will return to active status on June 1 and will
then complete all of the necessary requalification training
requirements before they fly with passengers.
Among other major U.S. carriers, Delta Air Lines and
American Airlines have also recalled pilots who were
sidelined during the pandemic.
United Airlines, which reached a deal with its union
to keep pilots active throughout the downturn, said last week it
was preparing to hire about 300 pilots as travel demand
rebounds.
Low-cost airlines have also recalled pilots and are hiring
again.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Howard Goller)