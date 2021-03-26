Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Airlines Holdings, Inc.    UAL

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Airlines : to Hold Webcast of First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

03/26/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines will hold a conference call to discuss first-quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, April 20 at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The company will issue its first-quarter financial results after market close on Monday, April 19. 

The webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours of the conference call and then archived on the website for three months.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

United Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/United Airlines)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-to-hold-webcast-of-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301256508.html

SOURCE United Airlines


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
10:01aUNITED AIRLINES  : to Hold Webcast of First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
03/25UNITED AIRLINES  : As freeze in air travel begins to thaw, United adds flights
AQ
03/25UNITED AIRLINES  : Adds New Direct Flights to Coastal Vacation Destinations Star..
PR
03/22UNITED AIRLINES  : U.S. air travelers top 1.5 million for first time since March..
RE
03/22UNITED AIRLINES  : U.S. air travelers top 1.5 million for first time since March..
RE
03/22STREET COLOR : US Air Travel Passengers Rose Above 1.5 Mln Sunday For First Time..
MT
03/19ANALYSIS : Europe's COVID-19 setbacks risk another summer travel washout
RE
03/19Europe's COVID-19 setbacks risk another summer travel washout
RE
03/19BOEING  : United's Recent Engine Failure Spooked Denver. It's Happened Before.
DJ
03/18STREET COLOR : Airline Stocks Move Higher on Reports Biden Admin Considering Mid..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ