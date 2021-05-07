Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UAL   US9100471096

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Airlines : to scale back India flying, delay Bangalore launch as pandemic rages

05/07/2021 | 10:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines said on Friday it is temporarily pausing service between Chicago and New Delhi in June and delaying the planned launch of flights between San Francisco and Bangalore as a catastrophic explosion of COVID-19 cases hits demand.

India reported another record daily rise in coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing total new cases for the week to 1.57 million, as its vaccination rate falls dramatically due to a lack of supplies and transport problems.

Until the Chicago-Delhi route is halted on May 31, United said will use its larger Boeing 777-300ER jets on seven roundtrip flights to accelerate the repatriation of citizens between the two countries and the delivery of vital medical supplies. It was previously using the Boeing 787-9.

United, the only U.S. carrier flying to India, said it will continue its daily flights to Delhi from Newark and San Francisco and to Mumbai from Newark.

However, it will "continue to monitor customer demand to determine if any additional changes to its schedule are necessary," it said.

As of now it expects to resume the Chicago-Delhi flights, which it launched in December, in July and kick off its San Francisco-Bangalore service on August 1 versus previous plans for a May 27 launch.

Rival American Airlines plans to launch flights from Seattle to Bangalore, known as the Silicon Valley of India, later this year.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Tracy Rucinski


© Reuters 2021
All news about UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
05/07UNITED AIRLINES  : to scale back India flying, delay Bangalore launch as pandemi..
RE
05/07Coronavirus divides the Western sky again
05/05UNITED AIRLINES  : As United weighs outsourcing catering, U.S. lawmakers demand ..
RE
05/05UNITED AIRLINES  : Expands India Relief Efforts with Online Fundraising Campaign
AQ
05/04Stricken airlines seek lifeline from transatlantic opening
RE
05/03UNITED AIRLINES  : International Jazz Day 2021 Concludes With Spectacular All-St..
AQ
05/03AMERICAN AIRLINES  : U.S. screens 1.63 million people at airports, highest since..
RE
05/03UNITED AIRLINES  : Celebrates 40 Years of MileagePlus by Awarding Millions of Mi..
PR
05/03UNITED AIRLINES  : U.S. screens 1.63 million people at airports, highest since M..
RE
05/03Airport security app Clear looks to score with U.S. 'vaccine passport'
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 974 M - -
Net income 2021 -3 256 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 694 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 166 M 17 166 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 84 100
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 58,65 $
Last Close Price 54,73 $
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Oscar Munoz Executive Chairman
Linda P. Jojo Chief Digital Officer & Executive VP-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.26.54%17 166
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.14.67%28 739
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.83%23 173
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.82%16 309
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.33.42%14 281
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED12.12%13 415