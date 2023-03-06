Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UAL   US9100471096

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-06 pm EST
52.44 USD   -1.17%
05:41pUnited Airlines passenger tried to stab flight attendant, U.S. prosecutors say
RE
11:56aUnited Celebrates Historic First Graduating Class of Flight Academy Pilots
AQ
03/05Analysis-Foxconn races to become an EV player and the clock is ticking
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Airlines passenger tried to stab flight attendant, U.S. prosecutors say

03/06/2023 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Passengers wait to check-in at the United Airlines ticket counter at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

BOSTON (Reuters) - A United Airlines passenger has been arrested after trying to open an emergency exit door during a flight on Sunday from Los Angeles to Boston and then trying to stab a flight attendant in the neck, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday.

Passengers tackled Francisco Severo Torres, 33, after the attempted stabbing and the flight crew helped restrain him prior the plane landing at Boston Logan International Airport, prosecutors said.

A judge ordered the Leominster, Massachusetts resident held without bail following an initial court appearance on Monday. Torres is set to have another hearing on Thursday. A court-appointed lawyer for Torres did not respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said that about 45 minutes before the flight landed in Boston, the flight crew received an alarm in the cockpit that a door between the first class and coach sections had been disarmed.

After another flight attendant reported seeing Torres near the door and his suspicions that Torres tampered with it, a colleague confronted the man, who asked if any cameras recorded him doing so, prosecutors said. Torres soon after tried to stab of the flight attendants with a broken metal spoon, hitting him on the neck area three times before Torres was tackled, prosecutors said.

"We have zero tolerance for any type of violence on our flights, and this customer will be banned from flying on United pending an investigation," United Airlines said in a statement. "We are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation."

Torres was charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Nate Raymond and David Shepardson


© Reuters 2023
All news about UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
05:41pUnited Airlines passenger tried to stab flight attendant, U.S. prosecutors say
RE
11:56aUnited Celebrates Historic First Graduating Class of Flight Academy Pilots
AQ
03/05Analysis-Foxconn races to become an EV player and the clock is ticking
RE
03/03Air Canada pilots decry 'embarrassing' pay gap with U.S. after Delta deal
RE
03/03United Names Oscar the Grouch As First Chief Trash Officer
AQ
03/02United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Names Sesame Street's Oscar the Grouch as Its First Chie..
CI
03/01Delta Pilots Approve 34% Pay Raise in New Four-Year Contract
MT
02/28Biden urges US carriers to follow American Airlines on family seating
RE
02/28Biden urges US carriers to follow American Airlines on family seating
RE
02/28Biden nominee says FAA needs permanent leader, warns agency at 'crossroads'
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 52 693 M - -
Net income 2023 2 854 M - -
Net Debt 2023 22 366 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,15x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 17 356 M 17 356 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 92 795
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 53,06 $
Average target price 57,73 $
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward M. Philip Non-Executive Chairman
Torbjorn J. Enqvist Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.40.74%17 356
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.07%27 291
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.18.23%24 791
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.37%23 507
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED16.34%19 108
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC26.09%18 581