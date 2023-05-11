Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UAL   US9100471096

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:02:49 2023-05-11 pm EDT
44.95 USD   -1.26%
02:53pUnited Airlines pilots want higher pay rates than Delta, says union head
RE
05/10Airbnb's gloomy forecast weighs on hotel, airline stocks
RE
05/10US airlines thrown a curveball as consumer habits change post-pandemic
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Airlines pilots want higher pay rates than Delta, says union head

05/11/2023 | 02:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: United Airlines pilots protest for a new contract in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines will need to offer higher pay rates than what rival Delta Air Lines gave to its pilots under a new contract, its pilot union head Garth Thompson said.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -2.04% 33.12 Delayed Quote.2.86%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -1.30% 44.93 Delayed Quote.20.74%
All news about UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
02:53pUnited Airlines pilots want higher pay rates than Delta, says union head
RE
05/10Airbnb's gloomy forecast weighs on hotel, airline stocks
RE
05/10US airlines thrown a curveball as consumer habits change post-pandemic
RE
05/09Azul Airlines and United Airlines Expand Codeshare Arrangements to Include Six New U.S...
AQ
05/09Ryanair set to order jets from Boeing, burying hatchet after price spat
RE
05/08US Agency Proposes New Rule for Airlines to Cover Passenger Expenses After Flight Delay..
MT
05/08United Airlines, Azul Expand Codeshare Agreement to Add Six New US Destinations
MT
05/08Azul Brazilian Airlines and United Airlines Expand Codeshare Arrangements to Include Si..
CI
05/08Biden wants airlines to pay passengers in U.S. for lengthy delays
RE
05/08JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on United Airlines to $70 From $81, Maintains Overw..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 52 860 M - -
Net income 2023 2 952 M - -
Net Debt 2023 19 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,26x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 14 929 M 14 929 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 96 300
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 45,52 $
Average target price 62,01 $
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward M. Philip Non-Executive Chairman
Torbjorn J. Enqvist Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.20.74%14 929
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.33%28 591
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.2.86%21 724
AIR CHINA LIMITED-6.91%19 937
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC28.71%19 642
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.59%16 445
