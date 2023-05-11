Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
News
Summary
UAL
US9100471096
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
(UAL)
Add to my list
Report
03:02:49 2023-05-11 pm EDT
03:02:49 2023-05-11 pm EDT
44.95
USD
-1.26%
02:53p
United Airlines pilots want higher pay rates than Delta, says union head
RE
05/10
Airbnb's gloomy forecast weighs on hotel, airline stocks
RE
05/10
US airlines thrown a curveball as consumer habits change post-pandemic
RE
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
United Airlines pilots want higher pay rates than Delta, says union head
05/11/2023 | 02:53pm EDT
CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines will need to offer higher pay rates than what rival Delta Air Lines gave to its pilots under a new contract, its pilot union head Garth Thompson said.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Chris Reese)
© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
-2.04%
33.12
2.86%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
-1.30%
44.93
20.74%
All news about UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
02:53p
United Airlines pilots want higher pay rates than Delta, says union head
RE
05/10
Airbnb's gloomy forecast weighs on hotel, airline stocks
RE
05/10
US airlines thrown a curveball as consumer habits change post-pandemic
RE
05/09
Azul Airlines and United Airlines Expand Codeshare Arrangements to Include Six New U.S...
AQ
05/09
Ryanair set to order jets from Boeing, burying hatchet after price spat
RE
05/08
US Agency Proposes New Rule for Airlines to Cover Passenger Expenses After Flight Delay..
MT
05/08
United Airlines, Azul Expand Codeshare Agreement to Add Six New US Destinations
MT
05/08
Azul Brazilian Airlines and United Airlines Expand Codeshare Arrangements to Include Si..
CI
05/08
Biden wants airlines to pay passengers in U.S. for lengthy delays
RE
05/08
JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on United Airlines to $70 From $81, Maintains Overw..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
05/08
JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on United Airlines to $70 From $81, Maintains Overw..
MT
04/21
Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on United Airlines to $70 From $65, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/04
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on United Airlines to $70 From $67, Maintains Overw..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
52 860 M
-
-
Net income 2023
2 952 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
19 386 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
5,26x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
14 929 M
14 929 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
0,65x
EV / Sales 2024
0,66x
Nbr of Employees
96 300
Free-Float
99,4%
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
45,52 $
Average target price
62,01 $
Spread / Average Target
36,2%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Kirby
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart
President
Gerald Laderman
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward M. Philip
Non-Executive Chairman
Torbjorn J. Enqvist
Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
20.74%
14 929
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED
6.33%
28 591
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
2.86%
21 724
AIR CHINA LIMITED
-6.91%
19 937
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
28.71%
19 642
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED
0.59%
16 445
