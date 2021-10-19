Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    UAL   US9100471096

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Airlines : posts smaller quarterly loss as travel rebounds

10/19/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings on Tuesday reported a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss, helped by a recovery in travel demand.

The Chicago-based carrier reported an adjusted loss of $1.02 per share, compared with a loss of $8.16 per share last year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts were forecasting a loss of $1.67 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

With government pandemic aid, the airline reported a net profit of $1.44 per share for the quarter.

Third-quarter revenue came in at $7.75 billion, compared with $2.49 billion a year ago, and was above Wall Street's estimates of $7.64 billion.

After a strong summer travel season, the fast spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus slowed down new bookings and drove up cancellations, threatening the industry's fragile recovery.

However, with a decline in COVID-19 cases as more people get vaccinated, carriers say bookings have stabilized and are recovering.

U.S. airlines are eyeing a strong holiday season, with United planning to fly its biggest domestic schedule since the start of the pandemic, offering more than 3,500 daily domestic flights in December - representing 91% of its domestic capacity compared to 2019.

United said it expects revenue in the current quarter to recover to at least 70% of 2019 levels. Capacity in the December quarter is estimated to be down 23% compared with the corresponding quarter in 2019.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 24 701 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 312 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 577 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 265 M 15 265 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 84 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 47,17 $
Average target price 58,70 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward M. Philip Non-Executive Chairman
Linda P. Jojo Chief Digital Officer & Executive VP-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.87%15 265
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.1.99%26 156
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC2.74%21 873
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.03%16 277
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED4.55%15 320
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED28.04%12 116