Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UAL   US9100471096

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 09:40:10 am EDT
42.64 USD   +2.75%
09:24aUnited Airlines reaches new contract deal with pilots' union
RE
05/12Interim authorisation for Virgin Australia and United Airlines codeshare pricing
AQ
05/12Star Alliance to introduce co-branded credit card, non-air partner
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Airlines reaches new contract deal with pilots' union

05/13/2022 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: United Airlines planes are parked at their gates at O'Hare International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois

(Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on Friday the carrier and its pilots' union had reached an agreement in principle on new contract terms.

Shares of the U.S. airline were up 2.4% at $42.50 in pre-market trading after the Chicago-based carrier became the first among other major airlines to reach such a deal with the pilots. The existing agreement became open for amendment in January 2019.

The new agreement will be finalized and released to United pilots for final review, pilot's union United Master Executive Council said in a statement.

"United was the only airline to work with our pilots union to reach an agreement during COVID," Kirby wrote in an Instagram post.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed, but CNBC reported that it will likely include higher pay and other improvements.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
All news about UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
09:24aUnited Airlines reaches new contract deal with pilots' union
RE
05/12Interim authorisation for Virgin Australia and United Airlines codeshare pricing
AQ
05/12Star Alliance to introduce co-branded credit card, non-air partner
RE
05/11Gol, Avianca nod to airline consolidation with pan-Latin American deal
RE
05/10U.S. FAA shifts gears on certifying future 'flying taxi' pilots
RE
05/10United Airlines Signs 3-Year Sustainable Aviation Fuel Purchase Deal With Neste
MT
05/10Neste Reaches Deal For Sustainable Aviation Fuel To United Airlines
MT
05/06Wolfe Research Upgrades United Airlines to Peer Perform From Underperform
MT
05/05Man charged for opening door, walking on wing as jet taxis
AQ
05/05Man opens emergency door, walks on wing after United flight lands in Chicago
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42 664 M - -
Net income 2022 -631 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -27,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 559 M 13 559 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 87 400
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 41,50 $
Average target price 60,88 $
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward M. Philip Non-Executive Chairman
Linda P. Jojo Chief Digital Officer & Executive VP-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-5.21%13 559
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-6.17%23 508
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.79%15 713
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.82%15 671
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-16.49%13 410
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.61%11 000