Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UAL   US9100471096

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Airlines to bring back supersonic flying with Boom deal

06/03/2021 | 11:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: United Airlines first new livery Boeing 737-800 arrives at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago

(Reuters) -United Airlines said it would buy ultra-fast jets from Denver-based aerospace company Boom Supersonic, bringing back supersonic passenger travel which died out with the retirement of the Anglo-French Concorde in 2003.

Under the agreement, the airline will purchase 15 of Boom's "Overture" aircraft once they meet United's safety, operating and sustainability requirements, with an option for an additional 35 aircraft.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after Aerion's plans to produce a supersonic business jet faltered due to a lack of funding for production.

Supersonics have come under criticism from environmentalists for burning more fuel per passenger than comparable subsonic planes.

United, which has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions 100% by 2050, said the aircraft would be optimized to use 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from its entry to service, projected to be in 2029.

Currently, commercial aircraft engines are certified to fly with 50% of alternative fuel, with the rest using ordinary kerosene, but available supplies fall far short of that level.

Boom's Overture, a supersonic aircraft with 65 to 88 seats which will be initially priced at business class fares, would cut transatlantic flying time by 50% to about three-and-half hours.

The era of regular commercial supersonic flights ended in 2003 when Concorde, flown by Air France and British Airways, was retired after 27 years of service.

The return of supersonic jets faces hurdles from regulators like the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which must first give approval for them to fly at supersonic speeds over land, along with pressure from groups like airports that want the planes to be no noisier than comparable subsonic aircraft.

United's head of corporate development, Mike Leskinen, told The Air Current in an interview that the transaction was not a firm order but it involved United taking the lead on "a real aircraft" project.

A Boom spokeswoman said the order meets the terms of a commercial agreement.

United said the move reflected a strategy to invest in sustainable air travel.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -4.13% 4.716 Real-time Quote.-7.93%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -4.81% 198.62 Delayed Quote.31.04%
All news about UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
08:53aUNITED AIRLINES  : plans to add Boom supersonic jets to fleet by end of 2020s
AQ
08:30aUNITED AIRLINES  : DBRS Morningstar Confirms All Classes of BBCMS 2018-TALL Mort..
AQ
07:54aUNITED AIRLINES  : to Purchase 15 Aircraft From Boom Supersonic
MT
06/02FLYING WITH PRIDE : United, Chase and Visa Join Forces in Support of LGBTQ+ Equa..
AQ
06/01Senators criticize U.S. airlines over voucher expiration dates
RE
06/01Airline Stocks Advance Following Memorial Day Weekend
MT
06/01UNITED AIRLINES  : Air taxi maker Archer countersues rival over 'false statement..
RE
06/01UNITED AIRLINES  : Air taxi maker Archer asks court to dismiss rival lawsuit and..
RE
05/31UNITED AIRLINES  : to Present at the Bernstein 37th Annual Strategic Decisions C..
AQ
05/31UNITED AIRLINES  : Names Chief Customer Officer Toby Enqvist Executive Vice Pres..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23 248 M - -
Net income 2021 -3 086 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 521 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 509 M 19 509 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 84 100
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 59,45 $
Last Close Price 60,29 $
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda P. Jojo Chief Digital Officer & Executive VP-Technology
Jonathan Roitman Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.35.68%19 509
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.18.80%30 556
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC5.51%23 635
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.28%17 021
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.31.04%14 730
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED18.18%14 182