Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UAL   US9100471096

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Airlines : urges federal action on congestion at Newark airport - letter

07/23/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Airlines wants the federal government to step in to address congestion problems at Newark Liberty International Airport as a runway repair project that began July 6 causes headaches for many summer travelers.

United Chief Executive Scott Kirby asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson "to temporarily and proportionally reduce the number of operations per hour at Newark while airport capacity is constrained by runway construction."

Newark, which was the 15th busiest U.S. airport in 2020 by total passengers, has seen lengthy flight delays, long taxi delays and numerous cancellations in recent weeks.

United, which has a hub at the northern New Jersey airport, flies about 65% of all Newark flights.

In the July 15 letter, which has not been previously reported, Kirby said that during a six-day period in July "the average number of (Newark) flight cancellations by all airlines was more than 100 flights per day" which placed a "severe strain on employees and operations."

Kirby told regulators that United, which plans to resume a full schedule at Newark this fall, wants the FAA to step in to ensure that flight reductions are shared equitably among the airlines who fly in and out of the airport. He did not advocate returning to slot controls like those at New York's JFK and LaGuardia airports, however.

Kirby asked FAA to "bring together all relevant parties to reduce the number of flights per hour temporarily and proportionally during July, August, and September."

An FAA spokeswoman said the agency is "reviewing the letter and will respond directly to" United.

United said it supported the need of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to work on the runways now, when traffic remains below pre-pandemic levels.

But, Kirby added, "it is well established that Newark has consistently been the worst-performing airport in the country from an air traffic perspective over the past few years."

He added that "During the 15-year period from 2005 to 2019, Newark was the most delayed core airport in the system for 10 of those years."

The Port Authority did not immediately comment on Kirby's letter.

United is cancelling about 70 of its current 240 scheduled flights a day at Newark since the runway construction began, airline officials said. Pre-pandemic it flew about 430 flights a day.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
All news about UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
05:29pUNITED AIRLINES : urges federal action on congestion at Newark airport - letter
RE
07/22American and Southwest lifted by 'messy' travel rebound, federal aid
RE
07/22United to pull out of Paine Field on October 5; Delivered on November 8, 2019
AQ
07/22UNITED AIRLINES : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for United Airlines to $68 ..
MT
07/22UNITED AIRLINES : MKM Partners Adjusts United Airlines' Price Target to $61 From..
MT
07/22UNITED AIRLINES : Susquehanna Adjusts United Airlines' Price Target to $51 From ..
MT
07/22UNITED AIRLINES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
07/21Consumer Cos Up After Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
07/21UNITED AIRLINES : Investors turn to stocks as they shrug off COVID worries
RE
07/21Wall Street extends rally on strong earnings, economic optimism
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 809 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 713 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 517 M 15 517 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 84 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 47,95 $
Average target price 61,11 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda P. Jojo Chief Digital Officer & Executive VP-Technology
Jonathan Roitman Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.10.87%17 434
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.2.11%28 420
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.46%22 160
AIR CHINA LIMITED-13.61%16 119
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-3.68%14 885
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.6.62%12 936