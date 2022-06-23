United to cut 12% of daily Newark flights to boost performance

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - United Airlines
announced Thursday it will temporarily cut about 50 daily
departures from its Newark airport hub starting on July 1 to
address congestion and as concerns mount over the U.S. summer
air-travel season.
The summer flight cuts, which were first reported by
Reuters, apply only to domestic flights. They represent 12% of
United's 425 daily flights at Newark and will not result in the
airline exiting markets. United shares fell 4.9% in afternoon
trading to $34.93.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on June 17 granted
United approval to temporarily cut Newark flights after the
Chicago-based carrier petitioned for a waiver, citing airport
construction and air traffic control (ATC) staffing.
The agency said in a previously unreported letter seen by
Reuters that it expected the move would "help the FAA and
carriers manage delays during terminal and runway construction
projects."
An email sent on Thursday to United employees by Chief
Operations Officer Jon Roitman, seen by Reuters, said the cuts
"should help minimize excessive delays and improve on-time
performance." He added that the moves were made even though the
company had "the planes, pilots, crews and supporting staffing
necessary to fly our current Newark schedule."
On Thursday, airlines canceled 10% of Newark flights and
delayed another 10%, giving Newark more disrupted flights than
at any other U.S. airport, according to FlightAware https://flightaware.com/live/canceled/today/Newark.
Travelers are bracing for a difficult summer as airlines
expect record demand and are still rebuilding workforces after
thousands of employees left the industry during the COVID-19
pandemic. Many U.S. carriers have already made significant
flight cuts to summer schedules to improve performance.
Newark, the 14th busiest https://www.faa.gov/airports/planning_capacity/passenger_allcargo_stats/passenger/media/preliminary-cy21-commercial-service-enplanements.pdf
U.S. airport in 2021, is one of three major airports in the New
York City area.
Service disruptions at Newark, where United operates about
70% of flights, can have a ripple effect across the country.
Last Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged
major U.S airline CEOs to ensure they could reliably operate
planned summer schedules after thousands of Memorial Day weekend
flight disruptions.
Roitman said in another email to employees earlier this
month: "Because JetBlue and Spirit are scheduling unapproved
flights at Newark, customers at what is already the most delayed
airport in the country are enduring longer delays and more
cancellations."
Spirit Airlines has rejected what it termed
United's "misleading efforts to blame Spirit and JetBlue Airways
for congestion delays" while JetBlue said United
"should look in the proverbial mirror first when seeking a
carrier to blame."
The FAA approval letter acknowledged "ATC staffing can pose
challenges during certain time periods; however, this relief is
granted based on the unusual circumstances due to airport
construction."
United does not anticipate schedule changes at its other six
U.S. hubs this summer. It has FAA approval to continue flight
cuts "for the remainder of the summer" but hopes to reinstate
the 50 daily departures "as soon as possible," according to the
latest employee email.
