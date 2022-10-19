Wall St struggles as losses in Abbott counter Netflix's gains

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
U.S. 10-year Treasury yield at highest since July 2008
Netflix jumps after reversing customer losses
Tesla third quarter earnings awaited
Procter & Gamble, Travelers post upbeat earnings
PHLX Housing Index falls 3% on weak U.S. housing data
Indexes down: Dow 0.16%, S&P 0.55%, Nasdaq 0.64%
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes struggled
to gain on Wednesday as weakness in shares of Abbott countered
gains in Netflix, leaving investors muddled about the ongoing
earnings momentum.
Abbott Laboratories tumbled 8.08% after reporting
lower-than-expected growth in international medical device
sales, hit by a strong dollar and supply challenges in China.
Netflix, on the other hand, jumped 13.84% after it
attracted 2.4 million new subscribers worldwide in the third
quarter, more than double the consensus forecast, and guided for
4.5 million additions by year end.
A surge in Treasury yields to 14-year highs in a steep
selloff in U.S. government bonds on expectations of bigger
interest rate hikes also added to the woes for risk assets.
Housing starts, a measure of new residential constructions,
dropped 8.1% in September in the latest sign of the economy
losing steam, taking a hit from the Federal Reserve aggressive
monetary policy tightening and spiraling inflation.
The PHLX Housing Index fell 3.70%, adding more pain
to stock markets attempting to break out of months of declines,
with the three main indexes remaining deep in bear market
territory.
While some gauges of the equity market's health showed that
the latest rally may be the start of a sustained move higher,
many investors are awaiting signs of cooling inflation, which is
way above the Federal Reserve's target.
"We're just in a bear market and the trend is for lower
prices and the leading reason is we have high inflation and
there's some indications that it may not have peaked," said
Rusty Vanneman, chief investment strategist at Orion Advisor
Solutions.
The U.S. central bank is likely to raise rates by 75-basis
points for the fourth straight time this year in November.
Analysts also said that the Fed will not relax its
aggressive stance until there is a visible impact on the U.S.
labor market, which has so far been resilient.
At 12:19 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 47.36 points, or 0.16%, at 30,476.44, the S&P 500
was down 20.32 points, or 0.55%, at 3,699.66, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 68.71 points, or 0.64%, at
10,703.69.
Dow components Procter & Gamble Co and Travelers
Companies Inc rose 2.3% and 3.0%, respectively, after
the companies posted better-than expected quarterly profit.
Analysts have raised third-quarter profit growth
expectations for S&P 500 companies to 3% from 2.8%, according to
Refinitiv data. But it is still sharply lower than an 11.1%
increase forecast at the start of July.
Tesla Inc added 0.13% ahead of its earnings after
the bell, with focus on any weakness in demand that is starting
to weigh on the auto industry.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.43-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 2.64-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and seven new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 144 new lows.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)