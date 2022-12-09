Wall Street mixed as investors digest economic data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
U.S. producer prices increase in November
Consumer sentiment improves in December
Lululemon tumbles after downbeat forecast
Indexes up: S&P 500 -0.09%, Nasdaq +0.03%, Dow -0.23%
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street was mixed on Friday as
investors assessed economic data and awaited a potential
50-basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at
its policy meeting next week.
U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in
November amid a jump in the costs of services, but the trend is
moderating, with annual inflation at the factory gate posting
its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years, data showed.
"It’s not the end of the world. But certainly, a negative
surprise for the markets," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Spartan Capital Securities. "Bottom line is
inflation is in a down-trend but month-on-month it's hotter than
expected. Markets always look at the monthly topline."
However, in December, consumer sentiment improved, while
inflation expectations eased to a 15-month low, a University of
Michigan survey showed.
Futures trades suggest a 77% chance the Fed will raise
interest rates by 50 basis points next week, with a 23% chance
of a 75-basis point hike, with those odds little changed after
Friday's economic data.
Consumer prices data for November, due Tuesday, will provide
fresh clues on the central bank's monetary tightening plans.
Lululemon Athletica Inc tumbled 13% after the
Canadian athletic apparel maker forecast lower-than-expected
holiday-quarter revenue and profit.
Netflix Inc gained 4.9% after Wells Fargo upgraded
the video streaming giant to "overweight" from "equal weight".
Wall Street's main indexes have fallen this week after
logging two straight weekly gains. Weighing heavily on investors
are fears of a potential recession next year due to extended the
central bank's rate hikes.
U.S. stocks ended a recent run of losses on Thursday after
data showed initial jobless claims rose modestly last week,
suggesting the labor market was deteriorating.
In afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was down 0.09% at
3,959.89 points.
The Nasdaq gained 0.03% to 11,085.67 points, while the
Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.23% at 33,704.10 points.
Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, seven declined, led
lower by energy, down 1.76%, followed by a 0.55% loss in
health care.
The energy index was on track for a seventh straight
session of losses, its longest losing streak since December
2018, as oil prices looked set for weekly losses on concerns
about a recession.
Broadcom Inc jumped 3% after the chipmaker forecast
current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates.
Boeing Co was up 0.4% after Reuters report the plane
maker plans to announce a deal with United Airlines for
orders of 787 Dreamliner next week.
Declining stocks outnumbered rising ones within the S&P 500
by a 1.3-to-one ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 5 new highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq
recorded 39 new highs and 154 new lows.
