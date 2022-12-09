Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Airlines Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UAL   US9100471096

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

(UAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:30 2022-12-09 pm EST
42.86 USD   +0.13%
02:10pWall Street mixed as investors digest economic data
RE
12:28pWall St edges higher after mixed data, eyes on Fed
RE
12:25pRecession drumbeat gets louder as more U.S. CEOs strike mellow note for 2023
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street mixed as investors digest economic data

12/09/2022 | 02:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

U.S. producer prices increase in November

*

Consumer sentiment improves in December

*

Lululemon tumbles after downbeat forecast

*

Indexes up: S&P 500 -0.09%, Nasdaq +0.03%, Dow -0.23%

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street was mixed on Friday as investors assessed economic data and awaited a potential 50-basis point interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting next week.

U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November amid a jump in the costs of services, but the trend is moderating, with annual inflation at the factory gate posting its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years, data showed.

"It’s not the end of the world. But certainly, a negative surprise for the markets," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. "Bottom line is inflation is in a down-trend but month-on-month it's hotter than expected. Markets always look at the monthly topline."

However, in December, consumer sentiment improved, while inflation expectations eased to a 15-month low, a University of Michigan survey showed.

Futures trades suggest a 77% chance the Fed will raise interest rates by 50 basis points next week, with a 23% chance of a 75-basis point hike, with those odds little changed after Friday's economic data.

Consumer prices data for November, due Tuesday, will provide fresh clues on the central bank's monetary tightening plans.

Lululemon Athletica Inc tumbled 13% after the Canadian athletic apparel maker forecast lower-than-expected holiday-quarter revenue and profit.

Netflix Inc gained 4.9% after Wells Fargo upgraded the video streaming giant to "overweight" from "equal weight".

Wall Street's main indexes have fallen this week after logging two straight weekly gains. Weighing heavily on investors are fears of a potential recession next year due to extended the central bank's rate hikes.

U.S. stocks ended a recent run of losses on Thursday after data showed initial jobless claims rose modestly last week, suggesting the labor market was deteriorating.

In afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was down 0.09% at 3,959.89 points.

The Nasdaq gained 0.03% to 11,085.67 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.23% at 33,704.10 points.

Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, seven declined, led lower by energy, down 1.76%, followed by a 0.55% loss in health care.

The energy index was on track for a seventh straight session of losses, its longest losing streak since December 2018, as oil prices looked set for weekly losses on concerns about a recession.

Broadcom Inc jumped 3% after the chipmaker forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates.

Boeing Co was up 0.4% after Reuters report the plane maker plans to announce a deal with United Airlines for orders of 787 Dreamliner next week.

Declining stocks outnumbered rising ones within the S&P 500 by a 1.3-to-one ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 5 new highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq recorded 39 new highs and 154 new lows. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru, and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.43% 0.68028 Delayed Quote.-7.37%
BOEING 0.70% 180.34 Delayed Quote.-12.33%
BRENT OIL 0.34% 76.71 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.33% 1.22731 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
BROADCOM INC. 3.34% 549.03 Delayed Quote.-22.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.20% 0.7338 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.34% 33658.41 Real-time Quote.-7.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 1.05444 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012127 Delayed Quote.-9.45%
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. -13.33% 325.15 Delayed Quote.-4.88%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.04% 11072.55 Real-time Quote.-29.17%
NETFLIX, INC. 4.29% 323.67 Delayed Quote.-48.80%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.73% 0.64217 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 0.28% 42.945 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.39% 42.75 Delayed Quote.-11.53%
WTI -0.59% 71.623 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
All news about UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
02:10pWall Street mixed as investors digest economic data
RE
12:28pWall St edges higher after mixed data, eyes on Fed
RE
12:25pRecession drumbeat gets louder as more U.S. CEOs strike mellow note for 2023
RE
09:40aInflation will not go down so easily
MS
12/08Boeing In Line For Major 787 Dreamliner Order From United Airlines
MT
12/08United Airlines, Boeing set to announce major 787 order -sources
RE
12/08Boeing, united airlines to make "historic announcement" tuesday…
RE
12/07Corporate travel propels boom in sustainable aviation fuel
RE
12/07S&P, Nasdaq extend losing streaks amid rising recession worries
RE
12/07Wall St ends lower after choppy trading from rising recession worries
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44 820 M - -
Net income 2022 598 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 623 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 993 M 13 993 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 90 800
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 42,80 $
Average target price 52,84 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Kirby Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett J. Hart President
Gerald Laderman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Edward M. Philip Non-Executive Chairman
Torbjorn J. Enqvist Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-2.24%13 993
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED11.42%26 491
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-14.20%21 460
AIR CHINA LIMITED28.13%19 761
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED8.78%17 542
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.57%15 461