United Alloy Tech : Announce the loan balance from related parties and estimated cash in the next three months.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15
2.Company name:United ALLOY-TECH COMPANY
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:NA
6.Content of the report:NA
7.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to TPEx Letter Zheng-Gui-Jian No.
1090201329 (Unit:NT$ thousands)
8.Countermeasures:
一、The loan balance from related parties:
Feb. 2022 NT294,753 thousand dollars)(RMB 66.35 millions)
二、Estimated cash in the next three months at Feb. 2022:(NTD thousands)
Item March-2022 April-2022 May-2022
Beginings Balances 555,568 478,564 396,319
Cash inflow 142,150 122,223 124,033
Cash outflow 219,154 204,468 191,783
Endings Balances 478,564 396,319 328,569
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA