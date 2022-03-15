United Alloy Tech : Announce the loan balance from related parties and estimated cash in the next three months.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15 2.Company name:United ALLOY-TECH COMPANY 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Name of the reporting media:NA 6.Content of the report:NA 7.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to TPEx Letter Zheng-Gui-Jian No. 1090201329 (Unit:NT$ thousands) 8.Countermeasures: 一、The loan balance from related parties: Feb. 2022 NT294,753 thousand dollars)(RMB 66.35 millions) 二、Estimated cash in the next three months at Feb. 2022:(NTD thousands) Item March-2022 April-2022 May-2022 Beginings Balances 555,568 478,564 396,319 Cash inflow 142,150 122,223 124,033 Cash outflow 219,154 204,468 191,783 Endings Balances 478,564 396,319 328,569 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA