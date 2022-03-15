Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. United Alloy-Tech Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3162   TW0003162004

UNITED ALLOY-TECH COMPANY

(3162)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Alloy Tech : Announce the loan balance from related parties and estimated cash in the next three months.

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: UNITED ALLOY-TECH COMPANY
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 14:45:42
Subject 
 Announce the loan balance from related parties
and estimated cash in the next three months.
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/15
2.Company name:United ALLOY-TECH COMPANY
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:NA
6.Content of the report:NA
7.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to TPEx Letter Zheng-Gui-Jian No.
1090201329 (Unit:NT$ thousands)
8.Countermeasures:
一、The loan balance from related  parties:
    Feb. 2022 NT294,753 thousand dollars)(RMB 66.35 millions)

二、Estimated cash in the next three months at Feb. 2022:(NTD thousands)
 Item                 March-2022    April-2022       May-2022
Beginings Balances     555,568        478,564         396,319
Cash inflow            142,150        122,223         124,033
Cash outflow           219,154        204,468         191,783
Endings Balances       478,564        396,319         328,569
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

United Alloy-Tech Co. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED ALLOY-TECH COMPANY
02/15UNITED ALLOY TECH : Announce the loan balance from related parties and estimated cash in t..
PU
01/27UNITED ALLOY TECH : UATC announces to change acting spokesperson
PU
01/24UNITED ALLOY TECH : Clarify media coverage
PU
2021United Alloy-Tech Company Announces Termination of Joint Venture with Ningbo Heli Mold ..
CI
2021United Alloy-Tech Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2021Dongtai Jingjiuwang Cemented Carbide Technology announced that it expects to receive CN..
CI
2021United Alloy-Tech Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
2021United Alloy-Tech Company Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021United Alloy-Tech Company and Ningboheli Mold Technology Co., Ltd. Sign a Co-Operation ..
CI
2021United Alloy-Tech Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 874 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Net income 2020 9,28 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
Net Debt 2020 102 M 3,58 M 3,58 M
P/E ratio 2020 234x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 507 M 158 M 158 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 2,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart UNITED ALLOY-TECH COMPANY
Duration : Period :
United Alloy-Tech Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Bau Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lu Yang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yong-Shun Wang Research & Development Supervisor
Ming Cheng Chang Independent Director
Eller Philip Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED ALLOY-TECH COMPANY-10.54%158
NORSK HYDRO ASA20.60%19 157
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED24.29%17 097
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED14.15%15 621
ALCOA CORPORATION23.36%14 654
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD8.65%12 528