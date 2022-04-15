United Alloy Tech : Announce the loan balance from related parties and estimated cash in the next three months.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15 2.Company name:United ALLOY-TECH COMPANY 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to TPEx Letter Zheng-Gui-Jian No. 1090201329 (Unit:NT$ thousands) 6.Countermeasures: 一、The loan balance from related parties: Mar. 2022 NT433,613 thousand dollars)(RMB 96.35 millions) 二、Estimated cash in the next three months at Mar. 2022:(NTD thousands) Item April-2022 May-2022 June-2022 Beginings Balances 563,797 319,285 248,550 Cash inflow 180,386 139,695 125,965 Cash outflow 424,898 210,430 198,655 Endings Balances 319,285 248,550 175,860 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA