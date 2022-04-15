Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. United Alloy-Tech Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3162   TW0003162004

UNITED ALLOY-TECH COMPANY

(3162)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-13
41.45 TWD   +0.36%
03/31UNITED ALLOY TECH : Announced financial reports approved by the board of directors and renew EPS infirmation of 2021.
PU
03/31United Alloy-Tech Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/30UNITED ALLOY TECH : The Company sets up a corporate governance officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Alloy Tech : Announce the loan balance from related parties and estimated cash in the next three months.

04/15/2022 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: UNITED ALLOY-TECH COMPANY
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 14:31:53
Subject 
 Announce the loan balance from related parties
and estimated cash in the next three months.
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Company name:United ALLOY-TECH COMPANY
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to TPEx Letter Zheng-Gui-Jian No.
1090201329 (Unit:NT$ thousands)
6.Countermeasures:
一、The loan balance from related  parties:
    Mar. 2022 NT433,613 thousand dollars)(RMB 96.35 millions)

二、Estimated cash in the next three months at Mar. 2022:(NTD thousands)
 Item                 April-2022     May-2022       June-2022
Beginings Balances     563,797        319,285         248,550
Cash inflow            180,386        139,695         125,965
Cash outflow           424,898        210,430         198,655
Endings Balances       319,285        248,550         175,860
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

United Alloy-Tech Co. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED ALLOY-TECH COMPANY
03/31UNITED ALLOY TECH : Announced financial reports approved by the board of directors and ren..
PU
03/31United Alloy-Tech Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/30UNITED ALLOY TECH : The Company sets up a corporate governance officer
PU
03/30UNITED ALLOY TECH : The Board of Directors resolved to non-distribution of dividends for t..
PU
03/30UNITED ALLOY TECH : Announced financial reports approved by the board of directors
PU
03/30UNITED ALLOY TECH : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual G..
PU
03/15UNITED ALLOY TECH : Announce the loan balance from related parties and estimated cash in t..
PU
02/15UNITED ALLOY TECH : Announce the loan balance from related parties and estimated cash in t..
PU
01/27UNITED ALLOY TECH : UATC announces to change acting spokesperson
PU
01/24UNITED ALLOY TECH : Clarify media coverage
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 4 540 M 156 M 156 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart UNITED ALLOY-TECH COMPANY
Duration : Period :
United Alloy-Tech Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Bau Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lu Yang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yong-Shun Wang Research & Development Supervisor
Ming Cheng Chang Independent Director
Eller Philip Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED ALLOY-TECH COMPANY-9.89%156
NORSK HYDRO ASA29.46%21 003
ALCOA CORPORATION47.31%16 122
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED14.92%15 965
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED6.96%14 272
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD14.19%12 579