United Alloy Tech : Announce the loan balance from related parties and estimated cash in the next three months.

Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Company name:United ALLOY-TECH COMPANY
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Pursuant to TPEx Letter Zheng-Gui-Jian No.
1090201329 (Unit:NT$ thousands)
6.Countermeasures:
一、The loan balance from related parties:
Mar. 2022 NT433,613 thousand dollars)(RMB 96.35 millions)
二、Estimated cash in the next three months at Mar. 2022:(NTD thousands)
Item April-2022 May-2022 June-2022
Beginings Balances 563,797 319,285 248,550
Cash inflow 180,386 139,695 125,965
Cash outflow 424,898 210,430 198,655
Endings Balances 319,285 248,550 175,860
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA