Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/29 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: To approve the proposal of appropriation of retained earnings for 2021 losses 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter: To revise the Articles of Incorporation. 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: The Company's 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NA 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: (1)To revise the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Asset (2)To revise the Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings (3)Removal of the prohibition against competition for directors and their representatives 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA