United Alloy Tech : To Announce UATC Board of Directors approved the revised 2021 employee restricted shares plan
06/08/2022 | 04:42am EDT
Provided by: UNITED ALLOY-TECH COMPANY
Date of announcement
2022/06/08
To Announce UATC Board of Directors approved the
revised 2021 employee restricted shares plan
Date of events
2022/06/08
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/08
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/03/18
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:
Announce UATC Board of Directors approved the 2021 Employee
Restricted Shares plan, part of the provisions of Article 3 originally
adopted and announced are excerpted as follows:
A.Qualification criteria for employees:
(A)Eligible employees of entitling new restricted shares shall be
the employees of the Company or its subsidiaries, and the date
of assuming office shall be same as offering date, and furthermore
they shall meet certain performances.
4.Reason for change and its main content:
(1)To comply with the instruction from Financial Supervisory Commission,
UATC Board of Directors ratified the revised 2021 employee restricted
shares plan regarding to Article 3 Eligible Employees.
(2)The revised 2021 employee restricted shares plan is as follows.
A.Qualification criteria for employees:
(A)Eligible employees of entitling new restricted shares shall be
the employees of the Company or its subsidiaries, and the date
of assuming office shall be same as offering date, and furthermore
they shall meet certain performances. Accordance with Articles
369-2, 369-3, 369-9 Paragraph 2, and 369-11 of the ROC Company
Act pursuant are eligible participants of the plan.
5.Impact on the Company's finance and business after the change:None.
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
