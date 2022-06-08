Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. United Alloy-Tech Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3162   TW0003162004

UNITED ALLOY-TECH COMPANY

(3162)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-05
39.95 TWD    0.00%
04:42aUNITED ALLOY TECH : To Announce UATC Board of Directors approved the revised 2021 employee restricted shares plan
PU
05/11United Alloy-Tech Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/15UNITED ALLOY TECH : Announce the loan balance from related parties and estimated cash in the next three months.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Alloy Tech : To Announce UATC Board of Directors approved the revised 2021 employee restricted shares plan

06/08/2022 | 04:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: UNITED ALLOY-TECH COMPANY
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 16:28:33
Subject 
 To Announce UATC Board of Directors approved the
revised 2021 employee restricted shares plan
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/08
2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2021/03/18
3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported:
 Announce UATC Board of Directors approved the 2021 Employee
 Restricted Shares plan, part of the provisions of Article 3 originally
 adopted and announced are excerpted as follows:
    A.Qualification criteria for employees:
      (A)Eligible employees of entitling new restricted shares shall be
         the employees of the Company or its subsidiaries, and the date
         of assuming office shall be same as offering date, and furthermore
         they shall meet certain performances.
4.Reason for change and its main content:
(1)To comply with the instruction from Financial Supervisory Commission,
   UATC Board of Directors ratified the revised 2021 employee restricted
   shares plan regarding to Article 3 Eligible Employees.
(2)The revised 2021 employee restricted shares plan is as follows.
    A.Qualification criteria for employees:
      (A)Eligible employees of entitling new restricted shares shall be
         the employees of the Company or its subsidiaries, and the date
         of assuming office shall be same as offering date, and furthermore
         they shall meet certain performances. Accordance with Articles
         369-2, 369-3, 369-9 Paragraph 2, and 369-11 of the ROC Company
         Act pursuant are eligible participants of the plan.
5.Impact on the Company's finance and business after the change:None.
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

United Alloy-Tech Co. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 08:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED ALLOY-TECH COMPANY
04:42aUNITED ALLOY TECH : To Announce UATC Board of Directors approved the revised 2021 employee..
PU
05/11United Alloy-Tech Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
04/15UNITED ALLOY TECH : Announce the loan balance from related parties and estimated cash in t..
PU
03/31UNITED ALLOY TECH : Announced financial reports approved by the board of directors and ren..
PU
03/31United Alloy-Tech Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/30UNITED ALLOY TECH : The Company sets up a corporate governance officer
PU
03/30UNITED ALLOY TECH : The Board of Directors resolved to non-distribution of dividends for t..
PU
03/30UNITED ALLOY TECH : Announced financial reports approved by the board of directors
PU
03/30UNITED ALLOY TECH : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual G..
PU
03/15UNITED ALLOY TECH : Announce the loan balance from related parties and estimated cash in t..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 345 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
Net income 2021 80,6 M 2,73 M 2,73 M
Net cash 2021 1 112 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 381 M 148 M 148 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,54x
EV / Sales 2021 2,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart UNITED ALLOY-TECH COMPANY
Duration : Period :
United Alloy-Tech Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Bau Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lu Yang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yong-Shun Wang Research & Development Supervisor
Ming Cheng Chang Independent Director
Eller Philip Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED ALLOY-TECH COMPANY-13.15%148
NORSK HYDRO ASA5.84%16 187
ALCOA CORPORATION9.95%12 083
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED19.68%11 783
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%11 732
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-15.03%11 580