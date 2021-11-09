Financial Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2021 (Consolidated)

Yoshinori Matsuzaki, Representative Director, President and CEO
Contact:
Takeo Nakazawa, Executive Officer, Finance and Accounting Department
Telephone:
+81-3-5785-6325
Scheduled Date of Reporting Date:
November 12, 2021
Scheduled Date of Dividend Payment:
December 8, 2021
Supplementary materials for the financial results:
Yes
Holding of presentation of financial results:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
1. Consolidated Business Results for the 1st half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
Consolidated Business Performance (aggregate)
(% indicates increase / decrease YoY)
Total Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Net Income attributable
to owners of parent
Six months ended
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
September 30, 2021
50,437
(5.3)
(2,648)
－
(2,182)
－
(1,994)
－
September 30, 2020
53,259
(28.6)
(6,840)
－
(5,787)
－
(5,097)
－
Note: Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥(2,046) million (－%)
Six months ended September 30, 2020: ¥(4,762) million (－%)
Net Income per
Net Income per Share
after Adjusting for
Share
Dilutive Effects
Six months ended
yen
yen
September 30, 2021
(69.99)
－
September 30, 2020
(179.35)
－
Note: Net Income per Share after Adjusting for Dilutive Effects are not stated since there are no dilutive shares.
(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Per-share net worth
¥ million
¥ million
%
¥
As of September 30, 2021
62,909
27,812
44.2
976.05
As of March 31, 2021
63,619
29,844
46.9
1,045.93
Reference: Shareholders' equity: September 30, 2021: ¥27,812 million March 31, 2021: ¥29,844 million
2. Conditions of Dividend Payment
Annual Dividend
1Q End
2Q End
3Q End
Fiscal Year End
Annual
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
-
7.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (Est.)
-
12.00
19.00
Note: Revision to recently disclosed projected dividend payment: None
3. Projected Consolidated Performance of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(% indicates increase / decrease YoY)
Total Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Net Income
Net Income
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
yen
Full Fiscal Year
124,800
2.5
3,000
－
3,580
－
1,750
－
61.33
Note: Revision to recently disclosed projected consolidated performance: None
4. Others
Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Current Quarter: None(Changes in special subsidiaries that caused a change in scope of consolidation)
Adoption of Special Accounting Methods for Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: None
Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures, Methods of Presentation and Other Items
Changes due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes other than 1: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: None
Number of Stocks Issued (Common Stocks)
1.
Number of stocks issued at term end (including treasury stock)
As of September 30, 2021:
30,213,676 stocks
As of March 31, 2021:
30,213,676 stocks
2.
Number of treasury stock
As of September 30, 2021:
1,718,323 stocks
As of March 31, 2021:
1,679,373 stocks
3. Average number of stocks issued and outstanding for the period
Six months ended September 30, 2021:
28,500,437 stocks
Six months ended September 30, 2020:
28,421,768 stocks
*The quarterly financial statements are not subject to quarterly reviews.
*Explanation regarding appropriate use of projected business performance
The above projection was made based on information available at present. Please note in advance that potential risks and uncertainties are included. The actual figures might differ from the figures stated above due to any possible factor.
Consolidated Financial Results
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
(millions of yen)
At the end of
At the end of
the previous fiscal year
the second quarter
(March 31, 2021)
(September 30, 2021)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
6,604
4,698
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
163
27
Merchandise
19,214
22,261
Supplies
699
836
Accounts receivable-other
12,184
10,627
Other
878
695
Total current assets
39,745
39,146
Noncurrent assets
Tangible noncurrent assets
Buildings and structures (net)
4,799
4,141
Machinery and equipment (net)
645
788
Land
569
569
Construction in progress
284
73
Other (net)
521
456
Total tangible noncurrent assets
6,820
6,030
Intangible noncurrent assets
Other
1,799
1,992
Total intangible noncurrent assets
1,799
1,992
Investments and other assets
Guarantee deposits
7,899
7,611
Deferred tax assets
4,689
5,437
Other
2,688
2,714
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(23)
(23)
Total investments and other assets
15,254
15,740
Total noncurrent assets
23,874
23,763
Total assets
63,619
62,909
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
7,880
10,579
Short-term loans payable
15,600
15,375
Accounts payable
4,032
3,109
Income taxes payable
-
201
Provision for bonuses
480
451
Provision for directors' bonuses
-
6
Asset retirement obligations
207
173
Other
1,363
1,025
Total current liabilities
29,564
30,922
Noncurrent liabilities
Asset retirement obligations
4,202
4,141
Other
7
32
Total noncurrent liabilities
4,210
4,174
Total liabilities
33,775
35,096
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
3,030
3,030
Capital surplus
4,415
4,415
Retained earnings
27,641
25,449
Treasury stock
(5,218)
(5,006)
Total shareholders' equity
29,868
27,888
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(23)
(75)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(23)
(75)
Total net assets
29,844
27,812
Total liabilities and net assets
63,619
62,909
Statements of Consolidated Income and Comprehensive Income Statements of Consolidated Income
Second Quarter (Six Months Aggregate)
(millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
(April 1, 2020 to
(April 1, 2021 to
September 30, 2020)
September 30, 2021)
Net sales
53,259
50,437
Cost of sales
30,388
25,635
Gross profit
22,870
24,801
Selling, general and administrative expenses
29,710
27,450
Operating income (loss)
(6,840)
(2,648)
Non-operating income
Interest income
0
0
Foreign exchange gains
50
74
Purchase discounts
26
31
Rent income
9
6
Commission income
5
5
Subsidy income
943
80
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
-
257
Other
69
49
Total non-operating income
1,106
505
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
18
15
Rent expenses
11
7
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
1
-
Other
22
16
Total non-operating expenses
53
39
Ordinary income (loss)
(5,787)
(2,182)
Extraordinary loss
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
3
17
Impairment loss
792
438
Other
14
43
Total extraordinary loss
809
498
Income (loss) before income taxes
(6,597)
(2,681)
Income taxes-current
386
61
Income taxes-deferred
(2,229)
(747)
Total income taxes
(1,842)
(686)
Net income (loss)
(4,754)
(1,994)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
343
-
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(5,097)
(1,994)
Statements of Consolidated Comprehensive Income
Second Quarter (Six Months Aggregate)
(millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
(April 1, 2020 to
(April 1, 2021 to
September 30, 2020)
September 30, 2021)
Net income (loss)
(4,754)
(1,994)
Other comprehensive income
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(18)
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
10
(51)
Total other comprehensive income
(8)
(51)
Comprehensive income
(4,762)
(2,046)
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the parent company
(5,096)
(2,046)
Non-controlling interests
333
-
