Financial Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2021 (Consolidated)

3. Projected Consolidated Performance of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(% indicates increase / decrease YoY) Total Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Net Income Net Income attributable to per share owners of parent ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % yen Full Fiscal Year 124,800 2.5 3,000 － 3,580 － 1,750 － 61.33

Note: Revision to recently disclosed projected consolidated performance: None

4. Others

Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Current Quarter: None (Changes in special subsidiaries that caused a change in scope of consolidation) Adoption of Special Accounting Methods for Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: None Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures, Methods of Presentation and Other Items

Changes due to revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes other than 1: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: None

Number of Stocks Issued (Common Stocks)

1. Number of stocks issued at term end (including treasury stock) As of September 30, 2021: 30,213,676 stocks As of March 31, 2021: 30,213,676 stocks 2. Number of treasury stock As of September 30, 2021: 1,718,323 stocks As of March 31, 2021: 1,679,373 stocks 3. Average number of stocks issued and outstanding for the period Six months ended September 30, 2021: 28,500,437 stocks Six months ended September 30, 2020: 28,421,768 stocks

*The quarterly financial statements are not subject to quarterly reviews.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of projected business performance

The above projection was made based on information available at present. Please note in advance that potential risks and uncertainties are included. The actual figures might differ from the figures stated above due to any possible factor.