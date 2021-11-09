Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  United Arrows Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    7606   JP3949400000

UNITED ARROWS LTD.

(7606)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2021 (Consolidated)

11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
November 5, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

for the 1st Half Ended September 30, 2021

(Japanese GAAP)

Note: Figures smaller than one million yen are rounded down.

Listed Company Name:

UNITED ARROWS LTD.

Securities Traded:

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code Number:

7606

URL:

http://www.united-arrows.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Yoshinori Matsuzaki, Representative Director, President and CEO

Contact:

Takeo Nakazawa, Executive Officer, Finance and Accounting Department

Telephone:

+81-3-5785-6325

Scheduled Date of Reporting Date:

November 12, 2021

Scheduled Date of Dividend Payment:

December 8, 2021

Supplementary materials for the financial results:

Yes

Holding of presentation of financial results:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

1. Consolidated Business Results for the 1st half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

  1. Consolidated Business Performance (aggregate)

(% indicates increase / decrease YoY)

Total Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Net Income attributable

to owners of parent

Six months ended

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

September 30, 2021

50,437

(5.3)

(2,648)

(2,182)

(1,994)

September 30, 2020

53,259

(28.6)

(6,840)

(5,787)

(5,097)

Note: Comprehensive income: Six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥(2,046) million (%)

Six months ended September 30, 2020: ¥(4,762) million (%)

Net Income per

Net Income per Share

after Adjusting for

Share

Dilutive Effects

Six months ended

yen

yen

September 30, 2021

(69.99)

September 30, 2020

(179.35)

Note: Net Income per Share after Adjusting for Dilutive Effects are not stated since there are no dilutive shares.

(2) Consolidated Financial Conditions

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Per-share net worth

¥ million

¥ million

%

¥

As of September 30, 2021

62,909

27,812

44.2

976.05

As of March 31, 2021

63,619

29,844

46.9

1,045.93

Reference: Shareholders' equity: September 30, 2021: ¥27,812 million March 31, 2021: ¥29,844 million

2. Conditions of Dividend Payment

Annual Dividend

1Q End

2Q End

3Q End

Fiscal Year End

Annual

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

-

7.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (Est.)

-

12.00

19.00

Note: Revision to recently disclosed projected dividend payment: None

1

3. Projected Consolidated Performance of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(% indicates increase / decrease YoY)

Total Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Net Income

Net Income

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

yen

Full Fiscal Year

124,800

2.5

3,000

3,580

1,750

61.33

Note: Revision to recently disclosed projected consolidated performance: None

4. Others

  1. Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Current Quarter: None (Changes in special subsidiaries that caused a change in scope of consolidation)
  2. Adoption of Special Accounting Methods for Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: None
  3. Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures, Methods of Presentation and Other Items
  1. Changes due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
  2. Changes other than 1: None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: None
  1. Number of Stocks Issued (Common Stocks)

1.

Number of stocks issued at term end (including treasury stock)

As of September 30, 2021:

30,213,676 stocks

As of March 31, 2021:

30,213,676 stocks

2.

Number of treasury stock

As of September 30, 2021:

1,718,323 stocks

As of March 31, 2021:

1,679,373 stocks

3. Average number of stocks issued and outstanding for the period

Six months ended September 30, 2021:

28,500,437 stocks

Six months ended September 30, 2020:

28,421,768 stocks

*The quarterly financial statements are not subject to quarterly reviews.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of projected business performance

The above projection was made based on information available at present. Please note in advance that potential risks and uncertainties are included. The actual figures might differ from the figures stated above due to any possible factor.

2

Consolidated Financial Results

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(millions of yen)

At the end of

At the end of

the previous fiscal year

the second quarter

(March 31, 2021)

(September 30, 2021)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

6,604

4,698

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

163

27

Merchandise

19,214

22,261

Supplies

699

836

Accounts receivable-other

12,184

10,627

Other

878

695

Total current assets

39,745

39,146

Noncurrent assets

Tangible noncurrent assets

Buildings and structures (net)

4,799

4,141

Machinery and equipment (net)

645

788

Land

569

569

Construction in progress

284

73

Other (net)

521

456

Total tangible noncurrent assets

6,820

6,030

Intangible noncurrent assets

Other

1,799

1,992

Total intangible noncurrent assets

1,799

1,992

Investments and other assets

Guarantee deposits

7,899

7,611

Deferred tax assets

4,689

5,437

Other

2,688

2,714

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(23)

(23)

Total investments and other assets

15,254

15,740

Total noncurrent assets

23,874

23,763

Total assets

63,619

62,909

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

7,880

10,579

Short-term loans payable

15,600

15,375

Accounts payable

4,032

3,109

Income taxes payable

-

201

Provision for bonuses

480

451

Provision for directors' bonuses

-

6

Asset retirement obligations

207

173

Other

1,363

1,025

Total current liabilities

29,564

30,922

Noncurrent liabilities

Asset retirement obligations

4,202

4,141

Other

7

32

Total noncurrent liabilities

4,210

4,174

Total liabilities

33,775

35,096

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

3,030

3,030

Capital surplus

4,415

4,415

Retained earnings

27,641

25,449

Treasury stock

(5,218)

(5,006)

Total shareholders' equity

29,868

27,888

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(23)

(75)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(23)

(75)

Total net assets

29,844

27,812

Total liabilities and net assets

63,619

62,909

3

  1. Statements of Consolidated Income and Comprehensive Income Statements of Consolidated Income

Second Quarter (Six Months Aggregate)

(millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

(April 1, 2020 to

(April 1, 2021 to

September 30, 2020)

September 30, 2021)

Net sales

53,259

50,437

Cost of sales

30,388

25,635

Gross profit

22,870

24,801

Selling, general and administrative expenses

29,710

27,450

Operating income (loss)

(6,840)

(2,648)

Non-operating income

Interest income

0

0

Foreign exchange gains

50

74

Purchase discounts

26

31

Rent income

9

6

Commission income

5

5

Subsidy income

943

80

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

-

257

Other

69

49

Total non-operating income

1,106

505

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

18

15

Rent expenses

11

7

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

1

-

Other

22

16

Total non-operating expenses

53

39

Ordinary income (loss)

(5,787)

(2,182)

Extraordinary loss

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

3

17

Impairment loss

792

438

Other

14

43

Total extraordinary loss

809

498

Income (loss) before income taxes

(6,597)

(2,681)

Income taxes-current

386

61

Income taxes-deferred

(2,229)

(747)

Total income taxes

(1,842)

(686)

Net income (loss)

(4,754)

(1,994)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

343

-

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(5,097)

(1,994)

4

Statements of Consolidated Comprehensive Income

Second Quarter (Six Months Aggregate)

(millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

(April 1, 2020 to

(April 1, 2021 to

September 30, 2020)

September 30, 2021)

Net income (loss)

(4,754)

(1,994)

Other comprehensive income

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(18)

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

10

(51)

Total other comprehensive income

(8)

(51)

Comprehensive income

(4,762)

(2,046)

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent company

(5,096)

(2,046)

Non-controlling interests

333

-

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Arrows Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 07:02:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
