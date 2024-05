UNITED ARROWS LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in clothing retail business. The Company is engaged in the plan, purchase and sale of clothing such as men's and women's clothing and related products. The Company is engaged in the import, retail and wholesale of clothing and shoes, the retail of clothing and personal goods, the retail of silver ornaments and leather wear under the brand of CHROME HEARTS, as well as the provision of consulting services to support corporate digital transformation by subsidiaries.