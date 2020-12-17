United Arrows : Earnings Announcement Q&A for the First Half Ended September 30, 2020

UNITED ARROWS LTD.

Earnings Announcement Q&A for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2020

UNITED ARROWS LTD. (the "Company") held an earnings announcement presentation at which the media, analysts and institutional investors were in attendance. The principal questions received and answers given during each session have been presented. Certain details have been added or amended to further understanding of the UNITED ARROWS Group's performance and activities.

●Performance for the fiscal year ending March 2021

According to the revised forecast, even if the impact of inventory write-downs is excluded, the gross margin for the second half declined by about one percentage point from the previous year. What is the reasoning of this forecast?

Although we expect sales from sales campaigns to be lower in the second half than in the first half, we have adopted a conservative plan considering the impact of the slow recovery in large cities and a decline in business demand. Other factors contributing to the decline in gross margin include that sales of previous year products at outlet stores, resulting in a decrease in the composition ratio of outlet-only products.

What has been reduced in SGA expenses since the previous earnings forecast?

Mainly personnel expenses. Factors that were not included in the previous forecast, such as reduced hiring and adjustment of winter bonuses, are reflected.

How about the excessiveness of ending stocks by posting a write-down of this year's spring and summer products?

We expect a significant improvement from the end of the first quarter because we have restricted procurement of products for this fall/winter and next spring/summer. Although there is still a certain excessiveness in products for this spring/summer, we expect them to be reduced at outlets next year.

I would like to know the growth and composition ratio of online store sales in the first half.

Online sales on a non-consolidated basis for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2021

Net sales year- Composition ratio within Change year- on-year online sales on-year UA ONLINE STORE* 165.4% 30.9% 7.8pt ZOZOTOWN 110.2% 49.2% -5.8pt Rakuten Fashion 114.9% 10.3% -0.7pt

* UA ONLINE STORE (UNITED ARROWS LTD. ONLINE STORE) was closed from September 12, 2019 to November 26, 2019.

1